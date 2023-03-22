BASEBALL
WOODBRIDGE 12, POTOMAC 0: Woodbridge's Caelan Goodwin-Slater threw a five-inning no-hitter for the host Vikings (2-1, 1-0) Tuesday.
Goodwin-Slater struck out six. Brandon Rice hit a three-run homer to lead Woodbridge’s offense.
COLGAN 14, HYLTON 1 (five innings): Brett Renfrow and Tyler Bassett each had three RBI for Colgan (3-0, 1-0).
Renfrow hit a homer and was 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Bassett was 3 for 3 with two runs scored.
Caden Colangelo got the win. He pitched 3.1 innings, striking out seven and allowing one run. Jae’dan Carter added five strikeouts in 1.2 innings.
GAR-FIELD 11, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 1 (five innings): Ryheam Mack and Mel Turcios combined on 12 strikeouts and three hits for the Red Wolves (2-0, 1-0).
Mack struck out 10 in four innings for the win. Freedom (0-1, 0-1) scored first in the top of the first. Gar-Field broke a 1-1 tie with six runs in the third.
GAINESVILLE 7, OSBOURN PARK 0: Three pitchers combined on a two-hit shutout as the visiting Cardinals won their season and Cedar Run District opener.
Lucas Marrero started the game and struck out six in four innings and allowing the two hits for the win. Ryan Petro struck out three in two innings and Gavin Elliot struck out three in one inning.
Aden Ritenour hit a homer and JW Kohlmeyer had two RBI.
PATRIOT 12, UNITY REED 1 (five innings): Dominic Tilden and Luke Pierce each recorded three RBI for Patriot (2-0, 1-0). Pierce was 2 for 2 with a homer and two runs scored and Tilden was 2 for 2 with two runs scored.
Grayden Lenahan was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI.
Jordan Capuano started the game and struck out four in two innings for the win. He allowed one hit.
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 2, BATTLEFIELD 1: The defending Class 6 state champions (3-0, 1-0) scored one run on the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings to win Tuesday’s Cedar Run District game.
Battlefield (0-2, 0-1) scored its lone run in the top of the seventh. Sophomore Sammy Michel and senior Joey Swekosky combined to allow two hits and two runs for Battlefield. Michel started the game and struck out five, while walking four. Swekosky walked three in one inning.
JOHN CHAMPE 13, OSBOURN 0: Noah Wilsher had a single for Osbourn. RJ Donahue took the loss, allowing three runs, four hits and four walks in 4.1 innings. He struck out three.
SOFTBALL
COLGAN 11, HYLTON 0 (five innings): Jordan Hern recorded four RBI to lead Colgan’s offense in the Cardinal District win. She finished the game 2 for 3 with one run scored.
Dorsey Grose got the win. She pitched the first four innings, striking out three and allowing one hit. Colgan is 3-2 overall and 1-0 in the district.
GAR-FIELD 28, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 8 (five innings): The host Red Wolves (3-0, 1-0) scored 11 runs in the bottom of the first.
Amaya McPherson, McKenzie Dewhurst, Desiree Bruffy and Hailey Aragon combined on 21 RBI. Dewhurst led the way with seven on 3 for 4 hitting and four runs scored.
McPherson (4 for 4, five runs scored) and Bruffy (3 for 3 with four runs scored) each had five RBI and Aragon (2 for 5, one run scored) had four.
McPherson was the winning pitcher. She struck out eight in 4.2 innings.
OSBOURN PARK 5, GAINESVILLE 0: Sam Borrayo earned the win, pitching 7 innings with 16 strikeouts, allowing only 1 hit and 1 walk
Mia Gamble and Amari Frederick each contributed 2 hits and an RBI
PATRIOT 32, UNITY REED 0 (five innings): Kaylee Kaline and Natalie Stanton combined on a one-hitter and 14 strikeouts. Kaline was the winning pitcher, striking out five in two innings.
Allison Day led Patriot (2-2, 1-0) with four RBI.
WOODBRIDGE 13, POTOMAC 3: Jada Holt hit two homers and finished the game 2 for 3 with six RBI and two runs scored.
Grace Clary struck out five in two innings and allowed one earned run for the win for the Vikings (1-1, 1-0).
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 7, BATTLEFIELD 2: Host Freedom scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull away for the Cedar Run District win.
Each team had six hits. Battlefield (2-1 overall, 0-1 district) tied the game at 2-all with a run in the top of the third.
OTHER SCORES
John Champe 3, Osbourn 0
