Clarence Martin wanted to ease Pete Woolfrey into his role as Potomac High School’s new starting varsity quarterback.
After spending last season on the freshman team, Woolfrey lacked experience to immediately take over running the offense. But when Dashon Reeves (1,803 passing yards, 14 TDs, second-team, all-Cardinal District) transferred to Stonewall Jackson, Potomac’s head football coach needed Woolfrey to step in sooner than expected.
Teammate Rakim Lamarre was at the other end of the spectrum. Although not the Panthers’ primary target in 2018, he had experience after starting at wide receiver last season on the varsity. His role, though, was about to change as long as the Panthers had a quarterback capable of getting him the ball. Lamarre received his wish.
For Potomac’s season opener Aug. 29 at North Stafford, Woolfrey surpassed Martin’s expectations by throwing for 317 yards and four touchdowns, including three to Lamarre.
The two connected on scores of nine, 65 and 42 yards. The last touchdown gave Potomac a 30-26 lead with 2:24 left in the game before North Stafford pulled out 32-30 win after scoring in the final 44.3 seconds.
Despite the disappointing loss, Martin realized he had to revisit his approach toward Woolfrey.
“We wanted him to manage the game to feel comfortable,” Martin said. “But with the way he was throwing the ball, we let him rip it.”
At 6-foot-2, Lamarre has the ability to outjump opponents for the ball. But he’s also able to outrun defenders once he catches the ball.
“[Woolfrey] got the ball into my hands as quickly as possible,” Lamarre said.
Lamarre’s presence provided Woolfrey with a confidence boost.
“It makes everything a lot easier,” Woolfrey said.
Martin saw the potential in the duo after they forged a bond over the summer during 7 on 7 tournaments.
“They were pretty much unstoppable,” Martin said. “I see a strong relationship.”
