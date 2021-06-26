When sophomore middle attacker Brodie Carroll took a pass from senior attack Jake Davis and scored with 59.9 seconds left in regulation to tie the Class 6 state boys’ lacrosse final at 8-8 Friday night, the Battlefield fans exploded with excitement.
The Bobcats had battled back from a three-goal deficit to tie the match and send it into overtime. But then Yorktown quieted the Battlefield crowd for good after seizing the lead on senior attack Alex Wilson's goal just seconds after a timeout and just more than a minute into overtime. Wilson's goal lifted the Patriots to a 9-8 overtime victory, giving Yorktown its first-ever state lacrosse title.
Battlefield (12-2), which was also playing in its first state title game, had chances but failed to take advantage of four Yorktown penalties and its own discipline (the Bobcats were assessed no penalties during the game).
In addition, the Bobcats held Yorktown scoreless for nearly a 21-minute stretch from just after the second period started when the Patriots took a 4-3 lead until Yorktown scored its first goal of the third period, a score that tied the game at 5-5 with 3:05 left in the third quarter.
The Bobcats outshot Yorktown 7-1 in the second period and erased a 4-3 deficit with two goals within 10 seconds of each other. Davis scored on a run from behind the net to tie the game and Brayden Colliver scored off an assist by Henry Shafer to help the Bobcats take the lead, 5-4, just before halftime.
Austin Nevins, Owen George, and Ronan Cleary each put Battlefield on the board in the first period that finished with both teams in a 3-3 tie. Overall, Nathan George notched 10 saves for Battlefield.
Yorktown (16-0) had good ball movement and possession, committing far fewer turnovers than the Bobcats, which was one of the factors in the victory.
Bobcats coach David Suthers said despite how painful the loss was for the team, there were several positives that could be taken away from the match.
“I’m impressed with our kids. There were a few that gave up when we got down by two [actually three], but we kept pushing and we knew we could come back,” Suthers said. “In the end, I think everyone believed we could make a comeback. Even though it didn’t look like we had a lot of time, we knew we were fine.”
Suthers said as electric as the atmosphere became when Carroll scored the game-tying goal near the end of regulation, he knew the Bobcats couldn’t celebrate too long.
“It was a great feeling and I cheered my face off,” Suthers said. “But at the same time, you know you have to get your middies ready [to get another goal]. That’s the thing about this sport; you don’t have too much time to celebrate before the next play.”
