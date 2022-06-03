Smart decision-making and playing with unity are the two hallmarks that have brought the Battlefield Bobcats girls’ lacrosse team back to the state tournament for the first time since 2014, when they reached the state semifinals.
The Bobcats (16-2) won both the Cedar Run District regular-season and tournament titles and the region championship despite fielding a very young team after losing just two seniors from a team that made the region final last season. In 2021, only the region champion advanced to states due to the compressed schedule caused by the pandemic.
“We have a stellar defensive unit,’’ head coach Mary Kugler said. “We haven’t had many goals scored against us this season.’’
Offensively, Kugler said the coaches emphasize the need to make the “smart pass, not [necessarily] the first pass,” Kugler said. “And they’ve bought into our system.’’
Kugler said the Bobcats have a number of offensive standouts, including Callie Curtis, who Kugler calls the ‘’workhorse.’’ Curtis has 90 draw controls, and Rebecca Bartheld has 60 draw controls.
Lucy Shafer, who has 46 goals and 16 assists, is a “really smart player who settles everybody down,’’ Kugler said.
Another prolific player has been freshman attacker Kendra Harris, who has 62 goals, Kugler said.
“But the remarkable thing is we have seven girls who have scored over 20 goals,’’ Kugler said. “So we have a lot of depth and balance.”’
Defensively, Battlefield is led by defender Meghan Adams and goalie Gracie Lint.
When asked for the key to making a deep run in the state tournament, Kugler answered without hesitation.
“We tell the girls to take it one game at a time,’’ Kugler said. “You won’t have another game if you don’t win the one you are playing, so it doesn’t make sense to look ahead. If we play together and stay focused, I think we could make a deep run.’’
