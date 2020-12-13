The many appealing roadside Christmas-tree stands that are open for business throughout Northern Virginia and elsewhere this month can kind of be compared to the many area baseball fields at the different local levels. All vary with a diversity of appeals and negatives, yet are similar in some ways.
In reality, it’s hard not to like any Christmas-tree stand or baseball field, no matter where they are located or squeezed into existence. They all often bring various types of emotions – many positive – but some negative, like when a tree that’s been purchased from a stand and tied, supposedly securely, to the roof of a car, yet falls off along the way home.
Some fields and stands have different parking situations – some close by and others a bit of a hike away. Better to be far away so vehicles aren’t hit by foul balls.
Many ball diamonds have a lot of surrounding space, especially those vast numbers situated behind high schools. Others in more urban locations are tightly wedged in little spaces somewhere to little spaces with many businesses and dwellings of some kind nearby – like the popular urban venues of Waters Field in Vienna and the Quincy Park field in Arlington.
Same with Christmas-tree stands. So many are stuffed into some corner of a busy shopping center, or a bank parking lot, like the decades-running Optimist Club of Arlington’s holiday venue at the corner of Lee Highway and North Glebe Road.
Here’s a thought. Since baseball fields aren’t in use this time of year, why not move those Christmas tree lots to those vacant diamonds? That would certainly solve any space issue.
Then, to promote those lots, decorate one of the tallest trees with colored lights and secure it on top of the pitcher’s mound.
Wouldn’t a tree situated in those spots look so cool at either Waters Field or Quincy Park?
