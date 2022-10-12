Being the offseason, Oakton High School head baseball coach Justin Janis has time to moonlight during the fall in coaching positions for his sons’ youth teams.
One of those squads, the 11-under Rakers, won the recent Coach Fox Fall Classic in Arlington with a 4-0 record.
Janis’ son, Johnny, is a pitcher/shortstop for the squad and his youngest son, Luke, 7, is a batboy.
The Rakers defeated the Mount Vernon Mavericks, 9-3, in the championship game after topping the Arlington Travel Baseball Arsenal, 5-3, in the semifinals.
The other players are Landon Bensten, Charlie Sweeny, Drew Fay, Beau Eklund, Brooks Weigle, Alex Zafiropulos, Nolan Batdorf, Reid Merson, James Gilroy and Will Cillizza.
The co-head coaches are Charlie Sweeny and Ryan Bensten. Mike Batdorf and Terry Sweeny are assistant coaches. Former McLean and Lake Braddock high school head coach John Thomas is the Rakers’ program's director of player development.
The Rakers continue their fall season through the end of October.
