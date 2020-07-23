The Great Falls Rapids swimming team of the Northern Virginia Swimming League has designed a pair of caps for the squad’s Aug. 8 intra-squad meet at the pool.
The NVSL season was canceled this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some local teams, like the Rapids, have been holding practices and intra-squad competition.
The Rapids would have participated in Division 9 of the NVSL if the 2020 campaign had been held, with the regular season ending July 18.
