The Great Falls Rapids team of the Northern Virginia Swimming League made the most of its summer season in recent weeks. With more than 140 registered swimmers, the team held four one-hour practices per day, each limited to 18 swimmers (three per lane).
The swimmers also had dry-land practice sessions, and the younger Rapids had individual sessions.
Normally, the NVSL season would have started in June, but the campaign was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the Rapids were allowed to practice for their in-house sessions, Great Falls head swim coach Jay Wareham and team reps came up with safety guidelines so that the practices could be run following social-distancing guidelines.
The Rapids eventually held time trials and organized a season-ending intra-squad meet Aug. 8.
For that meet, the Rapids were split into two teams – the yellow Sky team and the blue Aqua squad – each with its own customized swim caps.
Scoring for the meet was meant to dial up the competitive spirit, with coach Jason Cochran giving Airheads to all participants. Points were awarded to the top five swimmers of each event, and swimmers with a best time were awarded additional points. The Aqua won, 428-368.
There were 76 personal-best times recorded throughout the meet, which affected the scoring. Simon Bermudez, who last summer set four individual Rapids’ team records and participated in three relay records, actually beat two of his records with times of 25.37 in the boys age 13-14 freestyle and 33.44 in the 13-14 breaststroke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.