NVSL SPORTSMANSHIP TEAM AWARDS: The Hunter Mill Sharks of Division 5 and the Great Falls Rapids of Division 9 were the two summer squads from the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas that received team Sportsmanship Awards from the Northern Virginia Swimming League.
Each team finished last in their divisions after 2021 regular-season meets.
One team from each of the league’s 17 divisions receives such an award each summer season.
WALKER EARNS SCHOLARSHIP: Langley Club Wildthings swimmer Kate Walker received the 2021 Community Service Scholarship award from the Northern Virginia Swimming League this summer.
Walker was a senior swimmer for Langley in her final of 12 seasons with the team. During those years, Walker qualified for the individual NVSL all-star meet six times. She was an assistant coach this season, as well as a competing swimmer.
Walker helped Langley win the NVSL’s Division 2 championship this summer with a 5-0 record. She placed high in a number of individual races and swam on winning relays.
For the Stone Ridge high school swim team, Walker finished eighth in the 100-yard butterfly at the 2019 league championship meet. She also ran for the school’s cross country team.
Walker will attend Northwestern University.
She was one of five NVSL scholarship recipients this summer.
