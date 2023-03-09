The Rappahannock County High School varsity girls’ basketball team defeated the Eastside Spartans 70-65 for the Class 1 state title Thursday at the Siegel Center in Richmond.
The Rappahannock Panthers started out strong against the Eastside Spartans and maintained their lead throughout the game.
The Spartans began closing in on the Panther’s lead in the third quarter, 56-50, and continued to close that lead into the fourth quarter.
The Panthers ended the first quarter 18-12. Rappahannock finished halftime leading the Eastside Spartans 36-28. The Spartans made an inbound steal at the end of the second quarter, narrowing Rappahannock’s double-digit lead and giving the Spartan’s momentum going into the second half.
With help from a rowdy fan section, the girls’ kept their energy up throughout the game, celebrating each basket with a high-five or fist pump. RCHS Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley called a “snow day” on Thursday so students and staff could attend the game. Dubbed the “Whiteout,” the RCPS Facebook page read “Let’s use the snow day we never had and bring the avalanche to Richmond as we cheer on our Varsity Girls’ Basketball team in the State Championship!”
The Panthers narrowly edged out Buffalo Gap High School at the state semi-final game on Monday held at Highland School in Warrenton, Rappahannock fought to ultimately beat out Buffalo 42-41 victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.