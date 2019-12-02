Any of the three words – success, unsatisfactory or disappointment – can be used to evaluate the performances of the 11 high-school football teams in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas this fall.
Starting in Arlington, the Liberty District champion and region finalist Yorktown Patriots would certainly call their season a huge success. The Patriots were optimistic for big things prior to the 2019 campaign and produced in a significant manner.
Remaining in Arlington, after a slow start, success would be tagged to the National District champion Wakefield Warriors (5-6). The Washington-Liberty Generals had a sluggish start, then finished 5-5. Yet, losses in three winnable games equals unsatisfactory.
With a new coach and young players, not much was expected from the Bishop O’Connell Knights. Still, a 2-9 record would be unsatisfactory if only because they lost to top rival Paul VI Catholic, 21-20, after leading 20-0.
On to Fairfax County, the 5-5 McLean Highlanders were highly successful after two straight 0-10 seasons. Despite a 2-8 record, success could be pinned to the Oakton Cougars, not expecting much with a new coach and a woeful 0-10 mark the year before.
The Madison Warhawks (8-4) were somewhere between successful and unsatisfied, making it to the second round of the region playoffs but not advancing as far as they had hoped.
Unsatisfactory could be linked to the Marshall Statesmen (6-5), who wanted very much to win the National District but lost two league games and fell short of that goal.
The Langley Saxons (3-7, 2-3) were disappointed considering they had sights set on a district crown.
The very young Potomac School Panthers were a success at 4-5 and a second-place league finish.
The two-time defending state champion Flint Hill Huskies (5-4) won a league title, but were unsatisfied for not earning a state-playoff berth
