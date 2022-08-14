SOFTBALL UMPIRES NEEDED: The Northern Virginia Softball Umpires Association is seeking individuals interested in becoming certified umpires for high-school and recreational fastpitch softball in the local area. Complete training is provided. The pay is $67 to $90 per game.
For more information, email uic@nvsua.org or visit www.nvsua.org. Complete training provided. Schedules are flexible.
FOOTBALL OFFICIALS NEEDED: The Fairfax County Football Officiating Association needs more officials to cover all of its various youth, high-school and adult games, whenever they might be played. Candidates must be at least 16 years old and have reliable transportation. Training is provided. Contact the FCFOA at fcfoa1@gmail.com.
GAME OFFICIALS NEEDED: Northern Virginia Baseball Umpires is in need of officials for baseball, softball and volleyball.
Officials are needed in all communities across the metropolitan area for youth recreational leagues, men’s leagues, high schools and colleges.
Experience is helpful but not required. Formal classroom and on-the-job training will be provided. Visit www.umpires.org or call John Porter at (703) 978-3601 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.