The Virginia Scholastic Rowing Association (VASRA) ran two regattas on the last regular season weekend: the Al Urquia on the Occoquan and the Charlie Butt on the Potomac. The Potomac race course is located along the Georgetown waterfront and has 4 lanes, compared to the 6 lane course on the Occoquan at Sandy Run Regional Park.
The Al Urquia Regatta had 246 boats from 36 schools. Visiting schools included Blair (MD), Roland Park (MD), St. John’s (DC), Whitman (MD) and Windsor (Bahamas). The Charlie Butt is limited to VASRA schools that practice on the Potomac. When space is available, non-VASRA schools that practice on the Potomac are also allowed to race. This year, 69 boats from 10 schools competed, including visiting teams Georgetown Day and O’Connell.
The late Alfred “Col. Al” Urquia was a 30 year contributor to local high school rowing. Like many local regatta officials, he was introduced to the sport when his children started rowing. He held numerous positions including president of the Northern Virginia Scholastic Rowing Association (now known as VASRA). The regatta has been named in his honor since 1997.
The late Charlie Butt is known as the father of DC area rowing. He was the founding coach at Washington-Lee (now Washington-Liberty) and served multiple years as coach of the US Junior National Team. His Varsity 8s won 13 national championships, 15 Stotesbury Cups and 2 Royal Henley Regatta titles. In addition, he helped start numerous high school and college teams in the region during his 41 years of coaching. His lasting contribution to local rowing was assisting with the development of the Occoquan race course and Thompson’s Boat Center on the Potomac.
Notes:
- Many events had preliminary heats. Those races are indicated as Final..
- Schools enter events based on team size, equipment owned and age of their athletes.
- 4xs, 2xs and 1xs are sculling events (2 oars per rower).
- 8s and 4s are sweep events (1 oar per rower). These boats also have a coxswain (person who steers the boat and commands the rowers).
- Junior events are restricted to 11th graders and younger. Teams are not required to enter a varsity boat to enter these events.
- 2nd events are known as progression events. Teams must also enter a varsity boat.
Al Urquia Results
Boys Varsity 8 Final
1 W. Springfield 04:54.7
2 Madison 04:57.0
3 Wakefield 04:57.5
4 Colgan 04:59.0
5 Woodson 05:05.2
6 Jefferson 05:07.1
Girls Varsity 8 Final
1 Wakefield 05:30.8
2 Woodson 05:32.4
3 Langley 05:43.9
4 Madison 05:48.5
5 Jefferson 05:50.0
DNS Colgan Did not start
Boys 2nd 8 Final
1 Woodson 05:07.4
2 Jefferson 05:08.0
3 Madison 05:10.9
4 W. Springfield 05:11.2
5 Wakefield 05:14.7
6 Langley 05:22.7
Girls 2nd 8 Final
1 Woodson 05:50.6
2 Langley 06:00.6
3 Wakefield 06:01.8
DNS Colgan Did not start
Boys Junior 8 Final
1 South County 05:03.0
2 W. Springfield 05:14.4
3 L. Braddock 05:16.2
4 Robinson 05:17.6
5 Stone Bridge 05:20.6
6 Oakton 05:21.4
Girls Junior 8
1 South County 06:04.7
2 Fairfax 06:05.0
3 Madison 06:23.3
4 St. Johns 06:31.4
5 Forest Park 06:41.7
6 Loudoun County 07:24.2
Boys Varsity 4 Final
1 Oakton 05:42.9
2 St. Johns 05:44.6
3 Robinson 05:48.4
4 L. Braddock 05:48.7
5 Broad Run 05:53.9
6 South County 06:16.6
Girls Varsity 4 Final
1 W. Springfield 06:20.0
2 Oakton 06:27.8
3 Stone Bridge 06:30.4
4 Woodbridge 06:34.3
5 L. Braddock 06:34.5
6 Battlefield 06:51.4
Boys 2nd 4
1 L. Braddock 06:01.8
2 Oakton 06:06.2
3 Broad Run 06:23.6
4 Battlefield 06:36.7
5 St. Johns 06:42.2
6 Briar Woods 07:01.7
Girls 2nd 4 Final
1 Stone Bridge 06:31.9
2 W. Springfield 06:41.4
3 Oakton 06:47.0
4 L. Braddock 06:54.5
5 Woodbridge 07:02.1
6 Forest Park 07:03.1
Boys Junior 4
1 St. Johns 05:47.8
2 Broad Run 05:54.2
3 Fairfax 05:54.4
4 South County 05:54.7
5 Rock Ridge 07:12.2
Girls Junior 4
1 Broad Run 06:39.7
2 St. Johns 06:49.1
3 Fairfax 07:00.6
4 Madison 07:54.8
5 Briar Woods 08:18.0
DNS Roland Park Did not start
Boys Varsity 4x
1 Albemarle 05:14.2
2 W. Albemarle 05:21.9
3 Justice 05:49.0
4 Hylton 06:44.1
Girls Varsity 4x
1 W. Albemarle 06:25.5
2 Albemarle 06:50.9
3 W. Albemarle 07:00.9
4 Mount Vernon 07:50.1
Boys 1x
1 W. Albemarle (Kennedy) 06:05.7
2 Wakefield (Madigan) 06:14.6
3 Potomac (Ware) 06:56.2
4 Hylton (Sarager) 06:59.7
Girls 1x
1 W. Albemarle (Slaats) 07:06.0
2 Albemarle (Williams) 07:07.6
3 Potomac School 07:17.0
DNF Potomac (Benedict) Did not finish
Boys Varsity 2x
1 Albemarle 05:30.9
2 Gar-Field 06:10.9
3 W. Albemarle 06:29.1
4 Hylton 06:32.6
5 Justice 06:50.1
Girls Varsity 2x
1 W. Albermarle A 06:14.1
2 Albemarle 06:22.7
3 W. Albemarle B 06:54.9
4 Justice 07:00.7
5 Mount Vernon 07:37.2
6 Hylton 07:56.8
Charlie Butt Results
Girls Varsity 8 Final
1 McLean 05:09.3
2 Yorktown 05:11.1
3 Wash-Liberty 05:15.7
4 Sidwell Friends 05:34.5
Boys Varsity 8
1 McLean 04:29.0
2 Yorktown 04:40.1
3 Wash-Liberty 04:49.3
Girls Varsity 4
1 O’Connell 05:45.6
2 Georgetown Day 05:57.7
3 Yorktown 06:15.9
4 McLean 06:24.7
Boys Varsity 4
1 O’Connell 05:10.7
2 West Potomac 05:17.7
3 Georgetown Day 05:27.2
Boys 2nd 8
1 McLean 04:40.4
2 Yorktown 04:48.9
3 Wash-Liberty 04:54.2
4 West Potomac 05:32.4
Girls 2nd 8 Final
1 Yorktown 05:18.6
2 McLean 05:29.7
3 Wash-Liberty 05:34.9
4 Sidwell Friends 05:43.4
