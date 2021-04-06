The field is set for the 6D North Region girls high-school volleyball tournament that begins this week, and the Langley Saxons and Washington-Liberty Generals are two favorites from the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas.
The competition is an all-in event that includes each of the 11 varsity region teams. The winner advances to the Virginia High School League’s four-team Class 6 state tournament.
There were no district-tournaments this season because of the pandemic, leading to each region team moving on to the region competitions.
Washington-Liberty is the defending district and region champion, and enters the region with a 7-5 record, with two of those losses to undefeated Langley, one in five sets.
The Generals lost in the state tournament last season.
Langley has won multiple region championship in program history, along with two state titles and one second-place finish.
Another local region team in the region tourney is the Marshall Statesmen (6-1), who defeated Falls Church and Thomas Jefferson, by 3-0, scores in recent matches, and finished near the top of the National District standings.
The McLean Highlanders, who edged South Lakes, 3-2, in a recent match and lost to Washington-Liberty, 3-0, and the Madison Warhawks, who won over Washington-Liberty, 3-1, in the last few days are two other region teams from the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas in the region tournament, along with the Wakefield Warriors, Yorktown Patriots and Oakton Cougars.
Wakefield has five victories, including a 3-0 win over Justice. Yorktown also has won five matches.
