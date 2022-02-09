Registration is ongoing for the Vienna Little League Challenger baseball program, where children with special needs can play adaptive baseball from April through the first week of June. Challenger players may begin participating at age 5. The program has existed since 1989.
There are two Challenger teams, the National League Nationals and American League Nationals. They play Sunday games at 1:30 p.m. on Nance Field at Yeonas Park. Players from the league’s Majors teams, as well as high-school volunteers, run the games and provide on-field coaching and support.
Special events planned include an annual game at Flint Hill School and a Friday night contest Memorial Day weekend under the lights on Rhodes Field at Yeonas Park.
No experience is necessary to play. Players will participate in skill development, as well as play in three-inning games.
For more information, call or e-mail Jason Adams at (571) 217-3707 or jsadams33@gmail.com. The league’s Website is vll.org.
