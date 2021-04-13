The regular seasons ended for the McLean Highlanders (4-3), Marshall Statesmen (4-3) and Oakton Cougars (1-6) with April 8 losses in non-district high-school football action, then for the Langley Saxons (2-5) April 10.
McLean fell to the visiting Annandale Atoms, 41-14, Marshall lost to the host Mount Vernon Majors, 35-20, after leading 7-0, Oakton came up short against the visiting Edison Eagles, 24-14, and Langley was outscored 28-21 by visiting West Potomac.
For McLean, runningback Ryan Jessar ran for two touchdowns, one of 46 yards, and gained 266 yards on the ground. He also had a 66-yard run. Jessar ran for 226 yards in an earlier game this season and rushed for 956 yards for the campaign in seven games.
McLean quarterback Bijan Soltani completed multiple passes to Halteh Nicholas and Zaven Malik. Ivan Maric, who booted a 50-yard field goal this season, kicked two extra points.
On defense for McLean, Alec Butler made 12 tackles and Bryce Molnar, Philippe Kabasele and Gavin Meaney seven each.
For Marshall, quarterback Patrick Margiotta and running back Nakia Wilson scored two of the team’s touchdowns. Margiotta threw for 150 yards and a touchdown. Wilson had 25 yards rushing and Matt Schutello 31. Luke Plawin had five catches for 76 yards and a TD.
For Oakton, quarterback Nick Toole led a comeback attempt that included completing multiple passes.
Langley quarterback Brendan Mansinne threw for 136 yards and a touchdown, of 25 yards to Michael Hoeymans. He caught seven passes for 80 yards and Connor Campbell had five receptions for 26. Langley had 143 total yards, only seven rushing.
The game against West Potomac was an added seventh contest. Only six were originally scheduled in the shortened regular season.
* The Flint Hill Huskies lost their opening game to visiting St. James, 23-14. Flint Hill trailed, 14-0, at halftime, tied the score at 14, then St. James added the final points.
Flint Hill has one game remaining against Avalon on Saturday, April 17. The Huskies had its first game canceled because of a COVID issue.
