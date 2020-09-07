No matter what the level of competition, winning any kind of high-school or youth-sports state title is a lifelong prize accomplishment that can be owned as a badge of honor.
It’s interesting, though, how some in possession of such achievements, trophies and medals don’t always have the same opinion, and treat the state crown in a matter-of-fact manner. That’s OK, it’s refreshing to be humble. But it’s fine to still boast a little bit, as well.
A recent conversation with a golfer, who was a member of a girls high-school state-title team a decade or so ago, revealed she didn’t even remember the year that state crown was won or what position she played on the squad. She had a lot to brag about – being one of the team’s top three players. Yet she still didn’t brag, albeit giving a bit of a smile as she talked on the subject.
A pitcher of a summertime state-championship Babe Ruth baseball team had a similar reaction. Fact is, that hurler won two games on the mound in that state tourney, as well as producing significantly with the bat.
When asked, his recall was spotty. He thinks he knows where that 2007 state medal might be, but wasn’t 100-percent sure.
If ever needing more details about past state honors, asking the parents of those athletes often reveals the necessary information. It seems sometimes such an accomplishment means more to Mom and Dad.
Rick Gilman was for years the versatile announcer for Yorktown High School’s home varsity and junior varsity baseball games. During a casual conversation back a while, Gilman was able to provide clear details of the time his son was the winning pitcher in a state Babe Ruth baseball tournament game. Gilman said that was a proud lifetime moment that can’t be taken away.
Indeed that is the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.