The format for the revised Class 6 Region B is beginning to take shape for the 2023-24 school year.
Due to realignment, the region is expanding to 19 schools, making it the largest among the Virginia High School League’s six classifications.
The region holdovers are the 12 Prince William County high schools along with Colonial Forge from Stafford, Osbourn from the city of Manassas and Freedom-South Riding from Loudoun County.
Four other Stafford high schools (Mountain View, Brooke Point and Stafford) are moving up from Class 5.
Under the current format, the Cardinal and Cedar Run districts have rotated the number of qualifying teams for regionals with one getting four in one school year and the other three. Colonial Forge automatically advanced to regionals to fill out the eight-team bracket.
Starting next school year, the Cardinal and the Cedar Run will each advance three teams and the Commonwealth two. The region is still deciding how to rotate the region’s No. 1 overall among the three districts and how often. It’s possible the region could rotate the No. 1 seed each athletic season or after back-to-back seasons.
It’s up to each district to determine their region qualifiers.
For the seven-school Cardinal District, the regular-season champion receives an automatic berth as well as the district’s No. 1 region seed and the top spot in the district tournament. The district tournament will determine second and third region berths.
The Cedar Run District, which will have seven schools next school year instead of the current eight after John Champe drops to Class 4, will determine their top three region teams the same way as the Cardinal.
And in both cases, the top five teams will advance to the district tournament with the fourth and fifth seeds playing first to see who then plays the top seed.
The seven-school Commonwealth District will take on an added feature when it comes to regionals. The district’s five Class 6 schools will compete in a sub-regional that will determine one of the two regional berths.
The team with the best regular-season finish among the five will receive one of the region berths.
Only four teams will qualify for the sub-regional unless the 4/5 teams are tied. If there is tie, the 4 and 5 teams will play off that game.
The Commonwealth's No. 1 region representative is whoever wins the sub region.
If the Class 6 Commonwealth school with the best regular-season record also wins the sub-regional, then the sub-regional runner-up is the other region qualifier.
If the regular-season's top finisher is not among the two sub-region finalists, then whoever wins the sub-region advances and will earn the No. 1 seed.
The Commonwealth District will continue to have a postseason tournament with the top four teams advancing.
Mountain View activities director Greg Margheim said the district will now play two days instead of three as well as condense the regular-season schedule to have teams play more games in a week to allow space in the schedule for the two-day sub-region.
Margheim said the district decided to keep the district tournament to reward teams as well as give the Class 6 schools a second shot at a regional berth if they are upset in the district tournament.
