The Fairfax County Park Authority, along with the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors and McLean Youth Soccer (MYS) Association, will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. to mark the grand opening of Holladay Field in McLean.
The Park Authority Board, in partnership with MYS, in June 2020 approved plans to convert the grass field at Holladay Field Park into a synthetic-turf field.
Funding for the $1.56 million project came through voter-approved park bonds, as well as more than $725,000 in contributions from MYS, the United Arab Emirates Embassy and Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba, Leidos CEO Roger Krone and the Fairfax County Park Foundation.
The project included the design of a full-sized rectangular soccer field with options to use the field for football, men’s and women’s lacrosse, field hockey and mini soccer. The project also included landscape improvements, two underground stormwater-management facilities, a bleacher pad and an access trail. MYS also donated a bench to honor the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates and Leidos for their donations that helped build the field.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony will include brief remarks, followed by a reception, to honor this partnership.
Holladay Field is located at 1311 Spring Hill Road. Parking will be available at nearby Spring Hill Elementary School. For more information, call (703) 324-8662 or e-mail parkmail@fairfaxcounty.gov.
