There are three all-local high-school football games Friday night, March 5 at 7 p.m., involving six teams from the Sun Gazette’s coverage area.
One contest is between the host Washington-Liberty Generals (0-1) and McLean Highlanders (1-0) in a clash that will be the Liberty District opener for each.
McLean will be trying to snap a five-game losing streak against W-L that have all been lopsided blowouts, including the Generals’ 42-0 win in the 2019 season and a 55-19 loss in 2016.
The Highlanders’ last win over W-L came in 2014 by a 35-29 score.
With a roster full of experienced seniors, McLean is optimistic it can be much more of a challenge for the Generals this season.
McLean surprised some with an opening-game victory against a Mount Vernon team that had a 10-2 record in 2019, including a 45-12 victory over the Highlanders.
“Our defense played very well and was physical and flying around,” McLean coach John Scholla said. “W-L will be a challenge. They always are for us.”
Washington-Liberty lost its opening game to its Arlington rival Wakefield Warriors (2-0, 1-0), a contest in which the Generals had basically no ground attack.
Wakefield plays the host Marshall Statesmen (0-1) in National District action. The game could go a long way in determining the eventual district champion. Wakefield is the defending champion, but hasn’t defeated Marshall since winning 33-19 in 2015.
Marshall won 21-14 in 2019 and 42-10 the year before.
“Marshall is always deep and big, has a lot of talent and has been tough for us,” Wakefield coach Wayne Hogwood said. “We can’t make mistakes against them.”
The battle of Vienna is between the host Oakton Cougars (1-1) and Madison Warhawks (1-0) in a Concorde District clash and huge neighborhood showdown.
Madison has won the last four annual meetings between the teams, all convincing victories, including a 41-0 rout in 2019. Prior to Madison’s four-game winning streak over the Cougars, Oakton dominated the rivalry, winning eight in a row over the Warhawks.
Also on March 5, the Langley Saxons host the Herndon Hornets in a Liberty District clash between 0-1 teams.
