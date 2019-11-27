John F. Madden, PGA head professional at River Bend Golf & Country Club, has joined the PGA board of directors as District 10 Director for the PGA of America.
Madden was elected to the board at the 103rd PGA annual meeting. He will serve a three-year term, representing the Carolinas, Kentucky and Middle Atlantic PGA sections.
A PGA member since 1993, Madden has been working in the golf industry since 1989 after graduating from Ohio University, where he played for the men’s golf team. He started his career at Kenwood Country Club in Maryland, where he was a bag-room attendant.
In 1990, Madden started working at Westwood Country Club in Vienna, eventually earning the Middle Atlantic PGA section’s assistant PGA Professional of the Year Award in 1996.
A competitive player, Madden competed on the Hooter’s professional tour in 1997. He joined the staff at River Bend in 1998.
During his tenure at River Bend, the Leesburg resident has received numerous awards and accolades, highlighted by the 2016 MAPGA Golf Professional of the Year and the 2005 MAPGA Merchandiser of the Year, Private Club.
