With three victories, Aiden Bond of the Riverbend Country Club team was the standout local swimmer at the Dominion Country Club League’s individual all-star swimming meet.
In the boys 15-18 age division, Bond won the freestyle in 24.18, the butterfly (26.03) and the individual medley (1:00.52).
Also from Riverbend in the girls 15-18 division, Alyssa Webb won the free (28.0) and was second in the fly and IM; Jake Geoghegan won the boys 15-18 backstroke (27.57) and was third in the IM; Claire Cleveland won the girls 9-10 fly (18.14); and taking second were Sophia Ambrose (girls 15-18 free and back), Fiona Sarin (girls 8-under breaststroke) and Hadley Hicks (girls 8-under fly).
For the host Westwood Country Club team, Naomi Rosner was a double winner to lead the way in the girls 9-10 breast (48.06) and IM (1:36.27) as was Audrey McKeen in the girls 13-14 back (34.01) and breast (38.08). McKeen also was second in the free.
Emme Han in the girls 8-under breast (26.9) and Caden Wilkinson in the boys 15-18 breast (32.01) were the other winners.
In the girls 9-10 age division, Quinn Cunningham was second in the free and back. and Graham LaForce had seconds in the boys 13-14 fly and IM.
Also second from Westwood were Harrison Stone (boys 8-under breast), Lachlan Tross (boys 8-under fly) and Harrison Busteed (11-12 IM).
