One summer, Ron Davis pulled Brian Beaty aside to ask his assistant coach what seemed like an easy task.
Davis was going on one of his many church mission trips overseas and wanted Beaty to oversee the Woodbridge High School football program while Davis was gone.
At that moment, Beaty thought little about Davis’ request. Beaty figured he’d open the weight room up for the players, close it when they were done and head home, his day over.
But Davis had different expectations for his protégé. Before he left for his trip, Davis did something that left a profound effect on Beaty. Davis prayed over him to make sure he made the right decisions for the players.
“That was powerful for me,” Beaty said. “It just showed how important the kids and the program were to him.”
The moment captured how Davis approached life. The retired Woodbridge teacher and coach passed away unexpectedly May 12 at the age of 69. No official cause of death has been determined yet and funeral arrangements are still pending. Davis was a long-time member of All Saints’ Church in Woodbridge where he was active in numerous ministries over the years.
Quiet and egoless, but intensely focused with Jesus at the center of his life, Davis never did anything halfway.
Yes, wins and losses mattered to Davis. And he succeeded in that area. In 13 seasons as Woodbridge’s head football coach, he went 89-53 and reached the playoffs eight times. He also spent 11 seasons as the Vikings’ head girls basketball coach, winning 20 or more games four times and qualifying for the state semifinals three times.
But playing the game the right way with the right attitude mattered more. And it always started with having a relationship with Jesus.
Beaty was already a committed Christian the day Davis prayed over him. But Davis’ gesture only strengthened Beaty’s own faith.
“He was always giving some spiritual guidance,” Beaty said. “It’s deep.”
LEAVING HIS MARK
Davis never sought the spotlight, but he was a pivotal figure in Prince William County football history.
Twenty-two years after all the county’s public schools were fully integrated, Davis became Prince William’s first African-American high school head football coach when Woodbridge hired him in 1988.
After serving as a defensive coach for the Vikings since 1977, Davis replaced Bill Holsclaw who retired after the 1987 season.
For aspiring African-American football coaches like Beaty, Davis’ hire was huge. Beaty coached under Davis for 13 seasons before becoming Osbourn Park’s head football coach for 14 seasons.
“No doubt about it,” Beaty said. “If he’s not successful, it doesn’t open doors for us. A lot of good coaches came after him.”
Besides providing a path for coaches, Davis was also an offensive innovator during a time when low-scoring, defensive games dominated the high school football landscape and coaches considered too many thrown passes taboo.
Davis broke from the pack. Starting with the 1991 season, he implemented a spread offense that caught opponents off guard.
“No one knew anything about it or had seen it,” said Virginia High School League Hall of Famer Bill Brown, who initially encountered the Vikings’ prolific attack as Hylton’s first head coach. “You had to get to work to stop it.
"I still tell young coaches, you think what you are doing is new. It’s not,” Brown said.
In numbers that seem paltry today where pass-oriented offenses pervade the game at every level, Woodbridge quarterback Jason Richards threw for a then-school record 1,617 yards and 18 touchdowns in helping Woodbridge average nearly 30 points a game and go 10-0 in the regular season and finish ranked No. 1 in the state in the Associated Press’ final Group AAA poll. It was the first time Woodbridge had finished unbeaten in the regular season since 1974 when it reached the state final.
From that point on, a Woodbridge quarterback led the county in passing for the next six seasons.
In an age where athletes still played other sports besides their primary one, future Virginia Tech baseball standout Barry Gauch and future Old Dominion basketball star Brion Dunlap were among Woodbridge’s standout passers during that stretch. In 1994, Gauch was the first county quarterback to throw for over 2,000 yards (2,173 in 11 games).
Brown said responding to Woodbridge’s offense required drastic adjustments, including something Brown stopped doing for lack of time.
“From that point on, I never had defensive huddles,” Brown said.
Brown also recalled facing Davis on the basketball court and how prepared his teams were.
“They had good players, but what they did is what made them good,” Brown said. “He made them as talented as anybody.”
Davis took over a Woodbridge girls basketball program that went 2-18 the year before with an 11-8 mark his first season in 1981-82. VHSL Hall of Famer and all-state guard Rebecca Wakefield-Snider recalled how Davis impacted her life.
“Coach Davis was a tough, no-nonsense kind of man who taught me to work hard, believe in teamwork, and be committed to what we were trying to accomplish,” said Wakefield-Snider, who went on to become a soccer all-American at William & Mary.
Wakefield-Snider said one of her favorite memories of Davis took place during her final season when the senior captains were responsible for providing a boutonnière for their head coach.
Wakefield-Snider was nervous going up to him.
Standing over 6-feet tall with a muscular frame and a deep voice, Davis cut an imposing figure. He rarely smiled and said even less.
But when she brought him the boutonnière, Davis asked how she was and gave her a “quick, short smile.”
“He wasn't nearly as scary as I thought,” Wakefield-Snider said.
Wakefield-Snider recalled another time when she got poked in the eye during a game. Davis checked on her to make sure she was OK before motioning for her parents to take her to the emergency room.
“Although Coach Davis was tough, he was fair and he cared about his players who loved and respected him,” Wakefield-Snider said. “I still smile remembering how [he] used to always say, ‘now we are cooking with grease’ and ‘stop thinking or you are going to blow us all up!'"
HOLDING HIS OWN
Never one to talk about himself, Davis was an impressive athlete.
Davis made his mark at Appalachia, a small rural high school in southwest Virginia.
Nicknamed “Flash” for his athletic exploits according to a 2022 article in the Bristol Herald Courier, Davis led the Bulldogs to two state championships in football and basketball his senior season. The Bristol Herald Courier said no high school in that part of the state has accomplished that feat since then.
In the Group A state football final Dec. 4, 1971, Davis returned an interception 100 yards in an eventual 24-0 victory over Madison County. In the Group A state basketball final March 11, 1972, Davis totaled 10 points and five rebounds in a 58-52 victory over Washington & Lee-Montross, the Bristol Herald Courier reported.
A defensive back, Davis, along with two of his high school teammates, went on to play football at Virginia Tech, where he lettered from 1973-75. Davis was good enough to earn an invite to the Denver Broncos’ training camp before being one of NFL team’s last cuts.
Davis came from an athletic family. His younger brother Paul played at the University of North Carolina before spending three seasons in the NFL as a linebacker with three teams: The Atlanta Falcons, the New York Giants and the then-St. Louis Cardinals. One of Davis’ close acquaintances was NFL Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor, who played on the defensive side with Paul at North Carolina and with the Giants.
With his playing days over, Davis turned his attention to teaching and coaching. He came to Woodbridge in 1977, where he joined the staff led by another former Virginia Tech football standout in Holsclaw.
Davis met his wife Thora at Woodbridge and never left the school until he retired. Davis is a member of Woodbridge’s athletic hall of fame.
Beaty said Davis had the ability to coach at a higher level like college. He was that knowledgeable and that good at communicating what he wanted his players to do.
Beaty said to this day he and future NFL safety Tony Lilly still talk about how Davis transformed them into better players and people. Like Beaty, a 1979 Woodbridge graduate, Lilly (a 1980 graduate) also became a head football coach after his playing days ended, leading programs at Potomac and Hylton.
“He’s the reason I coached all these years,” Beaty said. “When you are around people who impress you and impact you this is what you want to do. So many doors he opened for me.”
As he described his relationship with Davis and what he meant to him, Beaty continued to choke up in remembering a man who always credited others, starting with Jesus, instead of himself for his success.
“He was a good man, I love him to death,” Beaty said.
