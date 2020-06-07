With a mixed roster of players in terms of experience, Arlington Post 139 is ready to begin its independent baseball season in coming weeks.
The campaign is expected to begin shortly after July 4, but will not be associated with American Legion baseball this summer. The Legion summer seasons were canceled from the district level through the World Series because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Once that happened, Post 139 and five other Legion teams that also are members of District 17 formed an independent league. The squads will play each other on Tuesday and Thursday nights, with perhaps some weekend contests against independent Legion teams from other districts.
The District 17 representatives will play 16 or 17 seven-inning regular-season games, then have a one-week six-team, double-elimination tournament the first week of August.
Arlington plans to play home games at Wakefield High School, with a roster of 18 players.
“They are ready to go,” Post 139 manager Bob Romano said. “I had to text them all about some information recently, and within five minutes, all 18 responded. They are so happy just to practice and play some games.”
Romano said he likes the mixture and versatility of his team. Some eight players were members of last summer’s Arlington Senior Babe Ruth 15-under unit that won state and region tournaments and played in the World Series: Those players are Michael Keefe, Ben Langsam, David Haley, Mac Marsh, James Thiriez, Alexander Zur, Patrick Ashley and Dillon Bass.
Arlington’s most experienced players are pitchers Sam Dozier and Sean Werfel, infielder Trey Haley, catcher Hunter Spicer along with Sam Nichols, Liam Holland and Gideon Fenster. Other Post 139 players are Ryan Berry, Joey Mazel and Jakob Mandleur.
Trey Haley also will play in the new Northern Virginia Collegiate baseball league this summer.
“I like our team,” Romano said. “I wish we had more pitching, but that’s probably always the case with everybody. What I do like is we have a lot of depth at catching, which we didn’t last summer.”
With the high-school and college spring seasons canceled because of the pandemic, Romano said he will keep his pitchers on a low pitch count during the early games, because they haven’t pitched in games in months.
“They will throw 30 or 40 pitches, then be out of there,” the manager said.
The other five teams will be Alexandria Post 129, Falls Church Post 130, McLean Post 270, Springfield Post 176 and Vienna Post 180.
Vienna won the district and state championships last summer, then finished second in the region.
