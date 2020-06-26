The regular season is set for three local teams involved in this summer’s new Virginia Independent Veterans Baseball League.
The campaign was scheduled to open for Falls Church Post 130, McLean Post 270 and Vienna Post 180 on June 30 in the six-team league. Each will play some 15 games.
The season will not be associated with American Legion baseball this summer. Falls Church, McLean and Vienna normally play a summer Legion schedule in the local District 17. The Legion summer slates were all canceled from the district level through the World Series because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Once that happened, six of the eight District 17 Legion teams formed an independent league. The district squads will play each other on Tuesday and Thursday nights in nine-inning games, then have Saturday and Sunday nine-inning contests against Legion teams from other areas, like Culpeper, Martinsburg, Stafford and Winchester.
The league’s regular season is scheduled to end July 30, followed by a six-team double-elimination district tournament beginning Saturday, Aug. 1, played possibly at Waters Field in Vienna.
“It’s been a challenge to get this schedule done and it’s taken a lot of hard work,” league commissioner Bob Romano said. “There was a lot of going back and forth with the teams. In the end, the players will have a good time and will have a chance to play.”
The other District 17 teams in the league are Alexandria Post 129, Arlngton Post 139 and Springfield Post 176.
Non-district teams playing Veteran League squads on weekends are Culpeper, Damascus, Martinsburg, Spotsylvania, Stafford and Winchester.
Opening June 30 games, all at 7 p.m., have McLean at Alexandria at Mann Field, Falls Church at Vienna at Chantilly High and Springfield at Arlington at Lee High.
Players for McLean could be Alex Pawlowski, Andy Ricketts, Anthony Farmakides, Colin Jones, Dane Camphaussen, Drew Stieg, Jack Greehan, Jack Simon, Jackson Kantor, Matt Keay, Michael Hoeymans, Mitch Wasserman, Noah Hersh, Robert Wegmueller, Stephen D’aquila, Teddy Gerkin, Teddy Merritt, Will Benner and Zavyor Zenk.
Last summer McLean finished second in the District 17 Legion tournament and played in the state tourney. Many players return from that team.
Players for Vienna are Ryan Wilson, Brett Harrell, Allen Yager, Matt Ford, Jack Halloran, L.A. Rice, Shonjoy Bhattacharyya, Michael Michallas, Julian Heitman, Chris Blake, Hunter Moss, Arvind Rathnashyam, Mac Kopka, Braden Huebsch, Zach Danielczyk and Ian Depaul.
Last summer Vienna won District 17 and state championships, then finished second in the region tournament.
Four players on this year’s roster – Blake, Yager, Huebsch and Rice – return from last season.
“It will be a different type of team with different challenges,” Vienna manager Nick Good said.
Many Marshall High School players are on the Falls Church roster, including Luke Alexander, Tim Bradley, Hudson Halling, Aiden Gallagher, Jake Pigeon and Hogan Tooke. Madison High School graduate David Favero is on the roster as well.
Other players are Phillip Bird, Ryan Doherty, Andrew Gray, Emmitt James, Corey Knauf, Zach Sedmak, Zack Pacak, Jack Villa, Tyler James, Peter Villa and Dillon Corey.
