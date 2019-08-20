Arlington residents Emily Schmeig and Peter Schmidt are members of the U.S. senior national rowing team that will be competing in the Senior World Rowing Championships in Linz-Ottensheim, Austria, starting Aug. 25 and continuing through early September.

Both are longtime accomplished rowers in their sports.

Schmieg, 31, will be participating in the women’s lightweight single category and Schmidt, 30, in a men’s lightweight quad. The two, each a member of the Potomac Boat Club in Washington, D.C., have trained in the metro area for nearly a decade.

Schmidt is making his sixth appearance on the U.S. Senior National Team. He earned a bronze medal in the lightweight eight at the 2015 world championships.

Schmieg is participating on the team for the fourth time.

She earned a silver medal in the lightweight women’s double sculls at the 2018 world championships and a bronze in the lightweight double sculls during the 2017 worlds championships.

The 2019 Senior Rowing World Championships will feature more than 1,200 athletes from more than 70 countries, competing in more than 29 events.

Those residing in the D.C. area who qualify for the U.S. Rowing 2019 Senior Team have been and are supported financially by the Potomac River Sports Foundation.

In addition to rowers Schmidt and Schmieg, Washington-Liberty High School rower Aidan Wrenn-Walz, also a Potomac Boat Club member, qualified to represent the United States at the under-19 World Championships in Tokyo in a women’s four shell.

Wrenn-Walz has been a previous member of the Washington-Liberty crew program. High-school crew is held during the season during the spring at various venues around the D.C. area.