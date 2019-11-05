A unique thing about many high-school cross country courses is that spectators are often right there with the runners, with very often ropes throughout the entire course, preventing them from wandering onto the course in various places, sometimes inadvertently getting in the way.
As a result, must always be on the lookout for such people, who might innocently stray onto the course and unfortunately collide with one or more participants. It happens.
But there also are more than just spectators as potential trail trouble. Other items or things can get into the way and cause problems like slippery leaves, tree limbs, puddles, mud, pets, people on bikes or skateboards plus berries from trees and bushes and walnuts that have fallen to the ground.
Two dogs were momentarily resting on the course near the finish for a recent conference-championship race at Bull Run Regional Park. The leashed pets were quickly moved before the runners approached.
On a portion of the Burke Lake Park course, golf balls from an adjacent driving range can roll into the path of the runners, and possibly even strike them.
The course at Bluemont Park in Arlington is unique, because runners are on the paved bike path for a good portion of races. Also sharing that same passage are bikers, babies in strollers, youngsters riding on skateboards and scooters, walkers and casual runners.Most are unaware a cross country race is in progress.
One year, the leader of the boys race in the Arlington County championship meet at Bluemont collided with a man on a bike along that path near the finish line. The runner was bloodied and scraped after being knocked down and into a wooden fence. He got up, ran a few more yards and still won, but had scars and a story to show for his bruising effort.
So at times, high-school cross country can become a contact sport.
