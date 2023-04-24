The Ryz Obuchowicz was the Virginia Scholastic Rowing Association’s (VASRA) 6th regatta of the local high school season. It took place on the Occoquan River race course at Sandy Run Regional Park on April 22, 2023. 202 boats from 31 schools participated, including visiting team Bethesda-Chevy Chase (B-CC).
VASRA regatta officials attempted to run as many races as possible before the forecasted afternoon storms. Morning heats were raced, however many afternoon races, including all varsity finals were canceled.
The regatta honors the late Ryz Obuchowicz. He was a long time regatta official and referee. Like many rowing officials, he became involved in the sport when his children started to row, but continued long after they graduated. In addition to his many years as an official and referee, he served as the West Springfield Crew Booster president and on the boards of both VASRA and the Scholastic Rowing Association of America.
Notes:
- Schools enter events based on team size, equipment owned and age of their athletes.
- 4xs, 2xs and 1xs are sculling events (2 oars per rower).
- 8s and 4s are sweep events (1 oar per rower). These boats also have a coxswain (person who steers the boat and commands the rowers).
- Junior events are restricted to 11th graders and younger. Freshman events are restricted to 9th graders. Teams are not required to enter a varsity boat to enter these events.
- Novices are athletes in their first year of rowing, regardless of grade.
- 2nd, 3rd and 4th events are known as progression events. Teams must enter a varsity boat to enter a 2nd, a 2nd to enter a 3rd, etc.
Results
Boys Varsity 8 - Heat 1
1 B-CC 04:28.5
2 Alexandria 04:40.6
3 Colgan 04:40.9
4 Fairfax 04:47.0
5 St. John Paul 06:06.0
Boys Varsity 8 - Heat 2
1 W. Springfield 04:37.2
2 Jefferson 04:42.9
3 Woodson 04:45.9
4 Riverside 04:50.6
Girls Varsity 8 - Heat 1
1 B-CC 05:11.0
2 Robinson 05:25.0
3 Colgan 05:28.9
4 G. Visitation 05:42.3
5 Sidwell Friend 05:44.9
Girls Varsity 8 - Heat 2
1 Woodson 05:11.1
2 Jefferson 05:16.5
3 S. County 05:22.6
4 Riverside 05:27.7
Boys 2nd 8 - Heat 1
1 Woodson 04:45.9
2 B-CC 04:51.7
3 Jefferson 04:53.4
Boys 2nd 8 Heat 2
1 Alexandria 04:41.1
2 W. Springfield 04:42.4
3 Riverside 05:05.0
4 Colgan 05:07.8
Girls 2nd 8 - Heat 1
1 B-CC 05:18.8
2 Robinson 05:26.3
3 L. Braddock 05:31.1
4 Fairfax 05:35.7
5 Jefferson 05:58.0
Girls 2nd 8 - Heat 2
1 Woodson 05:20.9
2 Colgan 05:29.8
3 Sidwell Friend 05:57.0
4 G. Visitation 06:22.6
Boys 3rd 8
1 Langley 05:03.7
2 Woodson 05:09.5
3 Jefferson 05:13.4
4 B-CC 05:13.9
5 Alexandria 05:27.2
6 Colgan 05:34.6
Girls 3rd 8
1 Woodson 05:35.2
2 B-CC 05:39.9
3 Langley 05:41.1
4 Colgan 05:45.7
5 Robinson 06:01.7
Boys Junior 8 - Heat 1
1 W. Springfield 04:51.9
2 L. Braddock 04:56.7
3 Oakton 05:00.9
4 Briar Woods 05:03.2
5 Riverside 05:05.7
Boys Junior 8 - Heat 2
1 Stone Bridge 04:48.6
2 Robinson 04:51.3
3 Norfolk Academy 05:07.4
4 S. County 05:09.0
Girls Junior 4 - Heat 1
1 W. Springfield 06:03.4
2 Riverside 06:20.1
3 Loudoun County 07:37.4
Girls Junior 4 - Heat 2
1 S. County 06:02.8
2 Broad Run 06:13.4
3 Fairfax 06:31.0
4 Great Bridge 06:50.1
Boys Junior 4 - Heat 1
1 Stone Bridge 05:31.9
2 Oakton 05:39.6
B-CC DNS
Boys Junior 4 - Heat 2
1 Norfolk Academy 05:19.9
2 Fairfax 05:40.1
3 Briar Woods 06:17.7
4 Loudoun County 06:19.3
Boys 2nd 4 - Heat 1
1 L. Braddock 05:34.4
2 Oakton 05:34.9
3 Battlefield 06:52.1
Boys 2nd 4 - Heat 2
1 S. County 05:16.3
2 Norfolk Academy 05:47.0
3 Broad Run 05:48.6
4 Independence 06:09.7
Girls 2nd 4 - Heat 1
1 Oakton 06:04.0
2 L. Braddock 06:22.7
3 Briar Woods 07:39.0
Girls 2nd 4 - Heat 2
1 Stone Bridge 06:01.6
2 W. Springfield 06:20.1
3 Norfolk Academy 06:24.3
4 Battlefield 06:48.3
Boys Varsity 4 - Heat 1
1 Oakton 04:44.5
2 S. County 04:45.3
3 L. Braddock 04:57.3
4 Briar Woods 05:35.8
5 St. John Paul 06:09.6
Boys Varsity 4 - Heat 2
1 Broad Run 04:43.1
2 Norfolk Academy 04:43.3
3 Robinson 04:45.3
4 Battlefield 04:59.0
5 Great Bridge 05:01.0
6 Independence 05:11.0
Girls Varsity 4 - Heat 1
1 Sidwell Friend 05:43.8
2 Oakton 05:48.8
3 Stone Bridge 05:52.6
4 Battlefield 05:59.1
5 Riverside 06:12.8
Girls Varsity 4 - Heat 2
1 W. Springfield 05:56.3
2 Norfolk Academy 06:02.7
3 L. Braddock 06:13.1
4 Great Bridge 06:18.6
5 Briar Woods 06:22.2
6 St. John Paul 07:07.8
Boys Varsity 1x
1 Grassfield (Hodges) 06:00.4
2 Potomac (Ware) 06:14.7
3 Hylton (Sarager) 06:17.9
4 Grassfield (Schaefer) 06:18.2
5 Gar-Field (Lopez Medrano) 06:29.4
6 Grassfield (Northern) 07:22.5
Girls Varsity 1x
1 Great Bridge (Deane) 06:43.1
2 Hylton (Mihalovich) 07:14.3
3 Hylton (Hernandez) 07:20.6
4 Gar-Field (Sacdalan) 07:21.7
Boys Varsity 2x
1 Great Bridge 05:45.3
2 Justice 05:56.7
3 Gar-Field 06:03.7
4 Hylton 06:05.1
5 Mount Vernon 06:58.6
Girls Varsity 2x
1 Justice 06:22.3
2 Mount Vernon 06:51.4
Boys Junior 2x
1 Grassfield 05:46.0
2 Gar-Field 05:54.1
3 Great Bridge 06:04.0
Boys Varsity 4x
1 Justice A 05:23.2
2 Hylton 05:31.6
3 Justice B 05:35.0
4 Hylton 05:55.8
5 Justice C 06:14.2
Girls Varsity 4x
1 Alexandria 06:06.6
2 Justice A 06:13.1
3 Potomac 06:59.4
4 Justice B 07:09.1
5 Mount Vernon 07:15.5
All remaining races were canceled due to storms.
