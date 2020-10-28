The Arlington-based Sage 12-under girls softball squad won two recent tournaments and finished second in a third.
The Sage won the Potomac River Clash with a 4-1-1 record, going 3-0 the final day of the two-day competition.
In its first win that final day, the Sage defeated the Loudoun Liberty Blue, 11-3, behind 10 hits. Pitchers Maddie Shean and Addie Strbak combined to allow just four hits while walking no batters.
In its next game, the Sage topped the Virginia Stars, 7-1, after losing to the team the day before. In the victory, the Sage plated six runs in the first inning and were on their way.
In the championship game against the top-seed and previously undefeated Lakeshore Lightning, the Sage won 9-5, as pitcher Elaina Primozic had eight strikeouts.
Kira Zoeller was the offensive star with eight hits for the Sage, which included three doubles and a triple. Celia Anbinder, Megan Connery and Lucy Strawn had seven hits each.
The Sage also won the Madison Small Memorial Tournament, entering the playoff round as the top seed and with a first-round bye.
In the semifinals, the Sage defeated No. 2-seed Team Virginia Mizuno-Burns, 12-2. Then in the title contest, the Sage downed the Maryland Aftershock, 7-4, after trailing 4-1. Leftfielder Genevieve Fagan made the game-ending catch with two runners on base.
Shean had a .750 on-base percentage in the tournament. Primozic had 25 strikeouts, and Paris Tran had a perfect earned run average.
Additionally, the Sage placed second at the Breast Cancer Awareness competition in the Gold Bracket.
In the title game, the OC Elite defeated the Sage. In the semifinals, the Sage defeated the Hughesville Hustle by the slaughter rule.
In the tournament for the Sage, Kaiya Ovando led the team with five hits (two triples) and four RBI. Zoeller and Shean had five hits each. Sydney Miller dropped two sacrifice bunts.
Defensively, Zoeller at first base, Sejal Lee at second, Megan Connery at short and Lucy Strawn at third had a strong tourament. Anbinder threw out baserunners from her catching position.
