The 2007 Arlington Sage 12-under girls softball team, with contributions from its entire roster, went undefeated (6-0) to win the recent Swing for the Rings Open Class Tournament in Maryland.
The Sage won three pool-play games behind the strong pitching of Mac Verdejo, Greta Uhlmann and Elena Clark-Wilson.
Arlington racked up 11 hits in the semifinal game, with multiple hits from Hannah Nilame, Kayla Keefe, Caroline Walsh and Zoe Wanek, who had the game-winning two-run single in the bottom of the last inning.
In the championship game, Arlington defeated the Heartbreakers. 7-2. Arlington was led by strong pitching from Clark-Wilson and a three RBI day from Adhya Penati.
Strong defensive play by Malena Cardinale, McKenna Gurgo, Kassen Foreman and Vivian Monaco anchored the Sage throughout the tournament.
Coaches were Patrick Keefe, Chris Cardinale and Manjula Nilame.
*The 13-under Arlington Sage girls softball team finished second at the recent Smyrna Slam 14-under B tournament in Delaware.
The Sage lost their first two games, then got hot and won enough contests to reach the title showdown, losing 3-0 to the Delaware Vipers. The team was inspired in the final by injured teammate Kelly Chmiel.
Eighth-graders Sophia Giambalvo and Audrey Pocrass belted home runs for the Sage in the competition. Other big hits came from Emily Keefe with a triple and Milena West with multiple hits.
Grace Rutherford and Eleni Guerrera reached base in games for the Sage, and pitchers Devyn Carlson and Mercer Colby were stingy on the mound.
Eleanor Whitehouse played solid defense in a win, with C.J. Gibson making multiple good plays in the final. Sage catcher Margaret Flannery-Goodman threw out two runners attempting to steal in the final.
The Sage were coached by Mary Ellen Flannery, Arjay West and John Giambolvo.
