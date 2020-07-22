Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High near 95F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.