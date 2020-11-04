By outscoring their opponents 69-14 in six games, the 14-under Arlington Sage girls softball team won the recent Shenandoah Valley’s Ball-O-Ween tournament with a 5-1 record.
The Sage defeated the Charlottesville Lady Spartans in the championship game after losing to the team in an earlier tourney contest.
In the title game, the Sage won big, 14-5. The contest’s final outs came on a double play by second-baseman Eleanor Whitehouse.
Behind 14 hits in their first game, the Sage routed Team Virginia Mizuno-Lovell, 18-4. Devyn Carlson, Sophia Giambalvo and Audrey Pocrass had triples. Starting pitcher Emily Keefe allowed just one hit in three innings, with reliever Mercer Colby throwing the final frames.
In their second game, the Sage downed ShenVal Swarm-Mills, 11-7 with RBI hits from Eleni Guerrera, Taylor Walsh and Milena West. Catcher Margaret Flannery-Goodman had multiple hits.
In the outfield, leftfielder Walsh and rightfielder Grace Rutherford made key catches on long balls.
For the tournament, Giambalvo led Sage’s heavy hitting with an on-base percentage of nearly 70 percent and a team-high 11 RBI. Carlson and Walsh each hit home runs.
Prior to the Ball-O-Ween event, the Sage finished second at the Battle of Fredericksburg.
In their last four tournaments, the Sage finished third or higher, as more than half the players hit higher than .400. In the last month, Flannery-Goodman led the offense with a batting average of .512, followed by Walsh at .448.
The squad is coached by Mary Ellen Flannery, John Giambalvo and Arjay West.
