Saint John Paul the Great High School will not join the Washington Catholic Athletic Association for the 2022-23 school year.
The WCAC declined to admit the Dumfries-based school in a meeting held Thursday. No further explanation was provided for the decision.
“The Diocese of Arlington Office of Catholic Schools continues to see the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference as a good fit for Saint John Paul the Great’s athletic programs, and believes the school has a lot to offer the WCAC as well," Dr. Joseph E. Vorbach, III, Superintendent of Schools for the Diocese of Arlington, said in a statement. "We are disappointed that Saint John Paul the Great Catholic High School was not accepted into the WCAC at this time, but it is our hope that the WCAC will continue working with the school and that in the near future, the possibility of membership will be revisited.“
John Paul the Great, which opened in 2008, wanted to move all 18 of its sports programs into the WCAC. Officials from John Paul met with the WCAC Athletic Board last year to apply for membership.
This school year, John Paul competed in the Virginia Christian Athletic Conference for all sports but football, wrestling and track because none of the other VCAC schools field those programs. Boys basketball also remained independent.
John Paul the Great is Virginia's largest Catholic high school between Richmond and Alexandria. If it had been accepted, it would be the southernmost school in the WCAC, which is comprised of schools from Maryland, Washington D.C. and Virginia.
(0) comments
