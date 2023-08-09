Saint John Paul the Great Catholic School still wants to join the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference.

The Dumfries-school will reapply for admission into the WCAC for the 2024-25 school year, according to principal Shawn McNulty. For this school year, the Wolves will remain in the Virginia Christian Athletic Conference.

The WCAC declined to admit the Dumfries-based school in a meeting held June 15. No further explanation was provided for the decision.

“We hope that through a productive working relationship in the coming months our inclusion will be considered,” McNulty said. “In the meantime, Saint John Paul the Great Catholic High School will continue to schedule games with WCAC member schools as well as continue our participation in the VCAC and VISAA."

John Paul the Great is Virginia's largest Catholic high school between Richmond and Alexandria. If it had been accepted, it would be the southernmost school in the WCAC, which is comprised of schools from Maryland, Washington D.C. and Virginia.

