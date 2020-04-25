The biggest disappointment about the premature end to the Marymount University Saints 2020 spring season is through 20 games the baseball team had amassed its most wins in the program’s seven-year history.
When the campaign ended because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Marymount had a 13-6-1 record and a two-game winning streak. The Saints’ last two games were March 14 victories over McDaniel College in a home Saturday doubleheader at the Nationals Youth Baseball Academy in D.C.
Through 20 contests, Marymount had a .320 team batting average with 13 home runs, 36 doubles and 30 stolen bases.
On the mound, Marymount pitchers had combined for 166 strikeouts in 152 innings. The opponents’ batting average was .279 against the Saints.
Leading Marymount on the mound were seniors Justin DiDonato and Matthew Schneider with 3-0 records. Schneider had three saves, a 1.23 earned run average and 19 strikeouts in 142/3 innings. DiDonato had 34 Ks in 241/3 frames with a 2.96 ERA.
Juniors Stephen Gerade and Drew Mead had 2-2 and 2-3 records, respectively. Mead had 31 strikeouts in 23 innings.
Senior Kenny Sysyn and sophomores Jarrod Schmitz (2.59 ERA) and Kenny Frank all had 1-0 marks, with Sysyn having one save and 17 Ks in 132/3 innings and a 2.63 ERA.
Marymount’s leading hitter was junior Bill Wojcik for coach Frank Leoni’s team. He had a .540 average with seven doubles, four home runs and 14 RBI. Wojcik had been chosen as the Atlantic East Conference Player of the Week three times in 2020.
Sophomore Ryan Maylie was batting .431 with six doubles and 14 RBI. Freshman Bobby Leitzel had a .438 average with a triple; junior Casey Baker stood at .382 with two homers and eight RBI; senior Mike Ferrara owned a .324 average with four doubles, a homer and 15 RBI; sophomore Bryce Smith was hitting .319 with two homers and 10 RBI; sophomore Alex Lemery had a .290 mark with two homers and 10 RBI; senior Will DiGiulian was batting .286; and his junior brother James DiGiulian .250 with three doubles and eight RBI.
Junior Bryan Harris and sophomore David Kurzrock each had a home run.
Marymount won its first three games then had a 7-2-1 record through 10 contests, including a 5-5 tie with Mary Washington.
The Saints were projected to be one of the top teams in their conference, but had not yet played a league game.
NOTES: Marymount has won 114 games in program history, all under Leoni, who is approaching 600 career wins . . . Edison High School head baseball coach Adam Wells announced that his son, Adam, will attend Marymount University to play baseball. The younger Wells is a starting pitcher/first baseman at Edison. The older coach Wells is a Marymount alum, having been a starter for the men’s basketball team at the Arlington college, before it had a baseball program. “I went to Marymount and now we are extremely excited that our son will be going there to play baseball,” the older Wells said.
