Colgan High School displayed a highly controlled game Monday en route to winning their second straight Cardinal District Tournament title with a 2-0 win over Forest Park.

Samantha Deguzman tallied both goals for the top-seeded Sharks (14-1-1). Her second goal came about after Colgan forced a turnover in its box and started a counter attack within the last two minutes of the game.

The Sharks passed the ball up the left sideline to Deguzman, who dribbled past a defender and scored one on one against the goalkeeper.

The whole game was a physical battle with hard tackles and fouls being given to both sides.

Colgan head coach Tom Warzywak said his game plan to help his team control the game was for his team to move the ball around and switch the ball to different sides of the field to surprise the defense, which creates goal scoring opportunities.

“They got to move the ball around quickly,” Warzywak said. “Try to switch sides as much as possible to unbalance their defense and then take advantage of those holes and get to goal.”

Warzywak said Colgan’s halftime adjustments were for his team to go back to doing the things that made them successful because Forest Park were still creating pressure on goal in the first half off of counter attacks.

“We talked to them at half time, ‘Hey, you got to keep gotta go back to the things that were successful,’” Warzywak said.

Deguzman said that the crowd’s energy helped her push through and score the second goal.

“I definitely had the energy around me, got a nice ball and just having the crowd helped me push through and get in front of the defender and finish calmly and then the celebration just put it all together,” Deguzman said.

Anna Simmons said that leading up to Monday’s game the team was a little antsy because second-seeded Forest Park (13-2-1) is their biggest competition. The Bruins handed Colgan its only loss this season.

“Over the course of this year, we've been a little bit antsy about playing Forest Park because they've been our biggest competition but we were able to come out and beat them,” Simmons said.

Both teams begin region play Thursday.