Victories by the Langley Saxons and Madison Warhawks on a damp Oct. 29 evening were significant in different ways for the high-school football teams.
For Langley, its 33-21 home triumph over the Herndon Hornets was its first win of the season. The contest was a showdown of winless teams. The Saxons improved to 1-8 overall and 1-4 in the Liberty District. Herndon fell to 0-8, 0-4.
In the win for Langley, which had lost nine straight games over two seasons, the Saxons took a 26-21 lead for good in the fourth quarter on a 17-yard run by Daren Mosleh. Connor Campbell added a 59-yard scoring run a bit later, followed by Nick Guagliano’s third extra point.
Mosleh had 34 yards rushing and Campbell ran for two scores and 161 yards. Dustin Mosleh had two scoring runs. As a team, the Saxons had 237 yards on the ground.
In the air, Brendan Mansinne returned as the starting quarterback for the first time since being sidelined with an injury in the second game, and was 13 of 19 passing for 119 yards. Daren Mosleh had seven catches for 48 yards, Tyler Gardiner five for 31 and Guagliano one for 40.
On defense for Langley, Dustin Mosleh and Bobby Fleming had interceptions. Fleming also forced a fumble.
With Madison’s 34-6 blowout victory over the visiting South Lakes Seahawks, the Warhawks (8-1, 4-0) are assured of their second straight Concorde District championship. The win was Madison’s eighth in a row. South Lakes fell to 4-5, 2-2.
Alex Jreige rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns for Madison. Quarterback Connor Barry ran for a score and a two-point conversion. He rushed for 29 yards and was 8 of 15 passing for 78 more.
Nolan Wilbricht had three catches and Darren Knicely two. Connor Sevy booted field goals of 21 and 35 yards and made multiple extra points, and John Kustra had a touchdown run.
Madison’s offensive line, which controlled the game, included Tyler Whittle, Ciaran Sullivan, Endrees Noory, Grant Boody and Kevin Gaston.
Leading Madison on defense was Jake Green with nine total tackles. With six each were Ryan Salvosa, Austin Wysocki, John Hurdley, Eric Anderson and Travis Allen.
* In other Oct. 29 public-school football action, the McLean Highlanders (3-6, 2-3) won for the second straight time, defeating the visiting Washington-Liberty Generals, 30-16, in Liberty District action; the Marshall Statesmen (4-5, 3-2) fell to the host Wakefield Warriors, 14-10, after leading 10-0 at halftime in Liberty play; and the Oakton Cougars (4-5, 0-4) lost at home to the Centreville Wildcats, 42-20, in a Concorde District.
In McLean’s win, the Highlanders took the lead for good at 17-10 late in the first half with a touchdown and extra point by Tyler Fontenot with 31 seconds to play. Fontenot booted field goals of 27, 31 and 37 yards and had another of 44 hit the upright and bounce away.
Quarterback Monoli Karageorgos had a quarterback sneak for a TD and threw one TD pass, and Ryan Ferris was the team’s leading rusher, including a touchdown run. McLean’s Nick Halteh had some 100 combined yards in the win.
On defense, Karageorgos had two interceptions and Danny Benitez one.
For Marshall in the loss, Jeff Ryder threw a touchdown pass to Herrera Roberto and Derek Lenert kicked a 23-yard field goal and an extra point.
Ryder was 13 of 20 passing for 152 yards. Herrera had five catches for 68, Jack Emory four for 53 and Henry Smith two for 17. Nakia Wilson rushed for 127 yards.
For Oakton, the loss was its fifth in a row as quarterback Nick Toole completed 30 passes for 337 yards and two touchdowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.