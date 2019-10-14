In another dominating performance and victory that has become typically consistent, the result was a fourth straight state championship for the talent-rich Langley Saxons.
Langley won the one-day, 18-hole Virginia High School League's Class 6 state-tournament Oct. 14 near Richmond with a 2-under-par 286 on the par-72 Magnolia Green Golf Club course.
The victory capped a triple-crown season for Langley, which earlier won district and region-tourney titles. The post-season tournament championship was Langley’s 10th in a row over a four-year stretch, and the tourney crown was the team’s seventh this fall.
The state crown was the team's eighth in program history.
"We played pretty much the way we have all season, really, really solid," Langley coach Al Berg said. "We thought if we could shoot in the 280s or around par, that would be a good enough score to win on that golf course. The greens are diabolical and very difficult."
Leading Langley was junior Kelly Chinn and freshman Chase Nevins. Both shot 1-under 71 to tie for fourth individually. Senior Brian Feinstein and sophomore Suneil Peruvemba each shot 72 to tie for seventh, senior Nikita Gubenko shot 73 and tied for 11th, and senior Sam Zumba had a 78.
Feinstein and Gubenko were four-year starters for the Saxons.
"I told them nobody can ever beat that record of having four state titles like they have," Berg said about Feinstein and Gubenko. "Our players have been motivated and have worked hard and prepared hard all season," Berg said.
Chinn agreed that the Saxons remain motivated to keep winning state championships.
"I think we all played pretty solid today," Chinn said. "We stayed calm and focused on our games. We thought if we could shoot under par that would be OK and good enough to win. Every time we win, people expect us to keep winning even more. As a team, we believe we can take care of things and everything will be OK if we play our best."
Langley's 286 total was 10 shots lower than its state-title winning score in 2018.
The Madison Warhawks, who finished second in district and region tournaments in previous weeks, amassed a 301 total to finish second in the state. The Warhawks were led by a 71 by senior Reeve Felner.
Madison's Drew Miller and Katelynn Waclawski each shot 76, Matt Miller 78, Holden Sullivan 82 and Jack McVicker 86.
The 18-hole 301 team score was Madison's lowest this season.
"It was a good all-around performance," Madison coach Jon Eisman said. "With Langley being so strong, our mission was to at least get that second-place. That felt good. Our team had a good season."
Madison won state titles in 1990 and 1992 and also was second in 1989 and 2009.
Marshall High School junior David Stanford, the 2019 National District and 6D North Region individual champion, opted to play in a big junior tournament instead of the state tourney. He was expected to be a contender for the state title, shooting three straight 67s in district and region tournament play.
NOTES: Dating back to the 2016 season, Langley has won 22 tournaments . . . Langley’s fourth straight title ties Mills Godwin of Richmond (1994 through 1997) for the most team crowns in a row at the VHSL’s highest classification. The Saxons' other state titles came in 1983, 1984, 2001, 2011, 2016, 2017 and 2018. The eight titles are the most all-time in the VHSL’s largest enrollment category. Langley'a lone second-place state-tourney finish came in 1982.
