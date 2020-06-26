The 16-game regular season is set for Arlington Post 139 of this summer’s Virginia Independent Veterans Baseball League.
The season opens for Arlington on Tuesday night, June 30 at 7 p.m. on the field at Lee High School against Springfield Post 176. Arlington’s second game is Thursday, July 2 at 7 p.m. against Falls Church Post 130 at Langley High School, then doesn’t play again until July 7.
The campaign will not be associated with American Legion baseball this summer. Post 139 normally plays a summer Legion schedule in the local District 17. But all Legion summer slates were canceled from the district level through the World Series because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Once that happened, Post 139 and five other District 17 Legion teams formed an independent league. The district squads will play each other on Tuesday and Thursday nights in nine-inning games, then have Saturday and Sunday nine-inning contests against Legion teams from other areas, like Culpeper, Martinsburg, Stafford and Winchester.
Arlington will play 10 games against District 17 opponents.
The league’s regular season is scheduled to end Thursday, July 30, followed by a six-team double-elimination district tournament beginning Saturday, Aug. 1, played possibly at Waters Field in Vienna.
Arlington will play home games at Wakefield High School, with a roster of 18 players.
“It’s been a challenge to get this schedule done and it’s taken a lot of hard work,” Arlington manager and District 17 commissioner Bob Romano said. “There was a lot of going back and forth with the teams. In the end, the players will have a good time and will have a chance to play.”
Arlington players are Michael Keefe, Ben Langsam, David Haley, Mac Marsh, James Thiriez, Alexander Zur, Patrick Ashley, Dillon Bass, Sam Dozier, Sean Werfel, Trey Haley, Hunter Spicer, Sam Nichols, Liam Holland, Gideon Fenster, Ryan Berry, Joey Mazel and Jakob Mandleur.
The other District 17 teams in the league are Alexandria Post 129, McLean Post 270 and Vienna Post 180.
Non-district teams playing Veteran League squads in those weekend contests are Culpeper, Damascus, Martinsburg, Spotsylvania, Stafford and Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.