For sports fans, the regular routine of following the events, schedules and changing seasons during the course of a year works like a calendar. Every sport and the big occasion has its time and place.
So if the high-school basketball playoffs are underway, it must be February or early March. Those habits keep a person’s timetables on track.
Now, though, that’s not the case, because many of the sports and when they play are way out of whack. That’s thanks to the COVID-19 outbreak and all the changes and cancellations resulting from the pandemic.
At McLean Little League, the popular baseball and girls softball City Series tournaments are always held during early June, followed by the all-star competitions at the various age levels. This year, the City Series was played in late July and the all-star events were canceled.
In Arlington, the annual, well-attended and highly-anticipated high-school ice hockey match between the Washington-Liberty and Yorktown club teams is played about the second week in March. This year, the teams didn’t skate until nearly five months later on Aug. 1.
With all of the spring high-school sports seasons canceled, that right there threw everyone’s regular calendars into a crazy haze. June came and went and it still seemed like April, because no games had been played.
Once the summer seasons were supposed to begin, there was nothing until July, and very little at that.
There was some lacrosse and girls softball. American Legion baseball organized a scaled-down, one-month campaign, starting later than normal.
Outdoor swim and dive leagues canceled. Some pools held intra-squad meets, but much later in the summer.
In early August, practices for fall high-school sports usually begin. Not this year, further messing with those personal calendars.
