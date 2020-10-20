What began as a back-and-forth Twitter challenge and a couple of dares eventually developed into a planned five-person run among Arlington Public Schools employees.
The 7-mile run named the “QuarterThon” served as a kickoff, celebration and motivation event to start the 2020-21 school year.
“We all love to run and support our community. So we wanted to promote the importance of physical activity for a healthy body and mind,” said Gladis Bourdouane, an integrated-project planner for Arlington Schools, who organized the run. “We wanted to support our Arlington community and celebrate the new beginnings of the school year, showing that we can overcome challenges by simply starting like this.”
Bourdouane was one of the runners, along with Kim Durand with Arlington Partnership for Children, Youth & Families, Washington-Liberty High School principal Tony Hall, Wakefield High teacher Michael Palermo and head Wakefield boys basketball coach Tony Bentley.
Bourdouane explained that the five had been sending teasing Twitter messages about how much and how far they run. So they decided to plan a run.
“It just kind of grew from that,” said Bourdouane, a Wakefield graduate.
The run included a neighborhood route that passed Wakefield, W-L and Yorktown high schools, as well as various other Arlington schools. It started at Jamestown Elementary and ended at Abingdon Elementary.
“It was a perfect day and a challenging run through the rolling hills of Arlington, and we did it for the students and community,” Bourdouane said “We ran at our own pace and we had a great time.”
Bentley finished first in about an hour. Bourdouane was second, 15 minutes behind, followed by Hall, Palermo and Durand. Palermo was in the midst of training for the “virtual” Marine Corps Marathon.
“I went out at my pace. After a while I looked behind me and I couldn’t see any of the others,” said Bentley, who is training to run a 10-mile race. “With the COVID restrictions, I can’t coach basketball right now, so running is the only thing I have.”
Bourdouane has been a runner for many years. This past April, she completed a 10-day solo run that included running to all 40 Arlington schools and back to her home in Arlington Mill.
Her adventure covered some 90 miles.
