If, and it’s a big if right now, the 2020 varsity football season begins on time this fall for Arlington’s three public high-school teams, the opening dates will be the nights of Thursday, Sept. 3 and Friday, Sept. 4. with a trio of home games.
The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic could change the schedule, posted on the school’s Websites, to a later start or alter or cancel the season altogether.
Assuming that doesn’t happen, in two of the scheduled openers, the defending Liberty District champion Yorktown Patriots host Wilson at 7 p.m. Sept. 3, with the Washington-Liberty Generals hosting Centreville the same night and time in non-district contests.
The defending National District champion Wakefield Warriors are scheduled to start Friday, Sept. 4 at 7 p.m., hosting the Fairfax Rebels in non-league play.
The second-and-third-weeks of the season will have all-Arlington contests, with Yorktown hosting Wakefield on Friday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m., then the Warriors hosting Washington-Liberty the next week, Thursday, Sept. 17 at 7.
Yorktown and W-L meet in the last game of the regular season on Saturday, Nov. 7 at noon at Yorktown.
After the end of last season’s Friday night contest at W-L when fans from both sides charged the field without any incidents, a decision was made to hold the rivalry clash in the future during the day on Saturday.
The Yorktown vs. W-L game often determines the unofficial Arlington County football champion, won by the Patriots in 2019 with a 2-0 record.
All three teams are scheduled to play 10 regular-season games. Liberty District play starts for W-L and Yorktown on Friday, Oct. 9 with home contests.
Wakefield opens its National District slate the same night at Edison at 7 p.m., ending its season on the road against the Marshall Statesmen on Friday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m.
The four-week 6D North Region playoffs are expected to begin Friday, Nov. 13. Yorktown finished second in the region last season.
Wakefield schedule: Friday, Sept. 4 vs. Fairfax, 7 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 11 at Yorktown, 7; Thursday, Sept. 17 vs. Washington-Liberty, 7; Friday, Sept. 25 vs. McLean, 7; Friday, Oct. 2 vs. South Lakes, 7; Friday, Oct. 9 at Edison, 7; Friday, Oct. 16 at Lee, 7; Friday, Oct. 23 at Falls Church, 7; Friday, Oct. 30 vs. Justice, 7; Friday, Nov. 6 at Marshall, 7.
Washington-Liberty schedule: Thursday, Sept. 3 vs. Centreville, 7 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 11 at Edison, 7; Thursday, Sept. 17 at Wakefield, 7; Friday, Sept. 25 at Justice, 7; Friday, Oct. 2 vs. Chantilly, 7; Friday, Oct. 9 vs. Herndon, 7; Friday, Oct. 16 at South Lakes, 7; Friday, Oct. 23 vs. Langley, 7; Friday, Oct. 30 vs. McLean, 7; Saturday, Nov. 7 at Yorktown, noon.
Yorktown schedule: Thursday, Sept. 3 vs. Wilson, 7 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 11 vs. Wakefield, 7; Thursday, Sept. 17 at Mount Vernon, 7; Friday, Sept. 25 vs. Hayfield, 7; Friday, Oct. 2 at Edison, 7; Friday, Oct. 9 vs. McLean, 7; Friday, Oct. 16 vs. Langley, 7; Saturday, Oct. 24 at Herndon, 7; Friday, Oct. 30 at South Lakes, 7; Saturday, Nov. 7 vs. Washington-Liberty, noon.
