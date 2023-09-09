On a Friday night where we had weather delays, penalties and overall confusion, the Hylton Bulldogs started their own winning streak, dominating Osbourn in a shortened contest.

At approximately 11:15 p.m. another lightning flash with less than 10 seconds in the third quarter forced the officiating crew to call this one final score Hylton 27 Osbourn 8.

After multiple lighting weather delays the game finally kicked off in Manassas about 10 minutes before 9 p.m., with the home squad Osbourn Eagles receiving the opening kickoff.

The Eagles seemed to have life on their first drive with new starting quarterback sophomore Joseph Loan moving past the Bulldogs 45. A couple of penalties stalled the drive and a high snap over the punter on 4th and forever put the visiting Bulldogs inside the 30-yard line.

Two plays later junior running back Logan Marshall dashed to the corner off the right side for a 27-yard score (7-0 Hylton). Osbourn got a break a few possessions later when a botched snap saw Hylton fumble the ball into the endzone and a host of Eagles defender corralled quarterback Jacob Benavides from their for a safety (7-2 Hylton).

The visiting Bulldogs came back with a vengeance early in the second quarter when senior running back Sean Leach Jr. took a jet sweep on 3rd and 13, 83 yards for the touchdown (14-2 Hylton). The Eagles found more success with Loan leading the way later in the quarter. He finished off the 10-play drive with a 9-yard touchdown run to bring the home squad within a score at 14-8.

The next possession Marshall put his squad back into a two-touchdown lead with a 48 scamper for six (21-8). Besides several penalties, the rest of the second did not see either team move the ball too much and we made it halftime.

Midway through the third quarter Hylton’s defense, which had been stout all night, created the turnover they needed.

Senior defensive end Collin Hughes ripped a fumble out of Loan’s hands and rumbled down to the Osbourn 4-yard line, first and goal Bulldogs. Leach would add his second score of the night with a bulldozing score (27-8 PAT blocked).

Right at the end of the third quarter with another lightning strike, the officials and coaches decided it was time to put this contest to rest.

“Were building as a team, getting better every day in practice, I love it,” Leach said. Leach and Logan Marshall accounted for all four Bulldogs touchdowns and rushed for nearly 200 yards combined.

Marshall was proud of his team’s effort “We gotta just keep our heads up, be humble and go 1-0 every week”.

Hylton (2-1) will look to extend its winning streak to 3 when it welcomes Unity Reed (0-2) who will be coming off their bye week. Osbourn (0-3) will look to grab their first victory of 2023 next Thursday when they head to Dumfries to take on Potomac Senior (0-3).