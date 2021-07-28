Opportunities to plate runs existed early, but timely hits needed to produce such scoring never came for Vienna Post 180 in a play-in game to gain a berth into the six-team American Legion state baseball tournament.
Vienna (16-5) lost that July 27 contest at Chantilly High School by a 3-0 score to Winchester Post 21, ending its season. Vienna had just two hits, singles by leadoff batter Carter Whitman in the first inning and Jacob Wechselblatt in the second.
Post 180 stranded six runners, two in each of the first, third and seventh innings of the seven-inning contest. Two difficult backpedaling catches of pop ups in right center field by the Winchester second baseman also kept Vienna from scoring.
Vienna batters struck out just three times, but combined for 10 outs either by fly outs, pop outs or line outs, and one Post 180 runner was thrown out at home.
Winchester scored its runs in the top of the sixth, thanks to consecutive triples, a walk, a wild pitch and two stolen bases. Post 21 had six hits and stranded 11 runners.
Right-hander Mac Kopka started for Vienna and pitched five scoreless innings with five strikeouts and allowed three hits.
In 11 ininngs of playoff pitching, Kopka fanned 15 and allowed just one earned run.
Post 180 was missing injured starters Tyler Bennet and Allen Yager for the game against Winchester.
Vienna finished the postseason with a 3-3 record. It was the top seed in the previous District 17 tournament and finished second with a 3-2 mark.
NOTES: Vienna is the defending 2019 Legion state champion, with the tournament not held last summer . . . The July 27 state play-in game was broadcast live by MoeCast, a podcast of former Post 180 players L.A. Rice and Chris Blake. It was the third Vienna game the current college students broadcast, with Post 180 winning the first two. Rice attends James Madison University and Blake the University of Missouri.
