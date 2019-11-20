The best season in program history ended for the Washington-Liberty Generals with a semifinal loss in the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 girls state volleyball tournament.
Playing on its home court, W-L lost to the W.T. Woodson Cavaliers, 3-0, on Nov. 19. The Generals lost the close first set, 25-23, the second 25-19, then the third, 25-17.
That first set included 13 ties and five lead changes, with Woodson moving ahead for good at 20-19. The Cavaliers took the lead for good at 2-1 in the second set, then went ahead for keeps in the final set, 13-12.
Senior hitter Jasmine Green led W-L with 11 kills and two aces. Senior hitter Kate Sheire had nine kills and an ace, senior Lauren Bauer had two kills, sophomore Alyssa Dozier had one kill and senior Sophie Beach had an ace.
Senior Ella Taylor, junior Grace Danaceau and junior Kira Harrison were big contributors in the match for W-L as well.
The Generals were 1-1 in the state tournament and were playing in competition for the first time. They were the first of Arlington’s three public high-school girls programs to play in the state tourney.
Washington-Liberty’s postseason record was 6-1. The Generals won the Liberty District Tournament for the second straight year, then won the 6D North Region tourney for the first time – becoming the initial Arlington team achieve that milestone.
Of the Generals’ seven playoff matches, six were at home, including the final five.
Washington-Liberty defeated West Potomac, 3-0, in its first-round state-tourney match. The Generals won 25-15, 25-14, 25-13.
Green led the way with 15 kills and Sheire had 10 kills with two aces. Harrison had five service winners; Taylor had four aces and two kills; Dozier had two kills and three blocks; and Beach had a kill and two aces.
NOTES: Last season, Washington-Liberty lost in the region semifinals to Westfield, 3-2, in a close match ending its season . . . Making first-team all-region from Washington-Liberty were Sheire and Green.
