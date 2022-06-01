In the 6D North Region high-school baseball tournament, the host Yorktown Patriots (14-10) lost in the first round to the South Lakes Seahawks, 6-5, to end their season.
Yorktown was the No. 2 seed from the Liberty District, with South Lakes the No. 3 from the Concorde District.
The Patriots led 2-0 after the first inning and outhit South Lakes, 9-6. But Yorktown was hurt by two costly errors in the field and some base-running mistakes, which likely kept the team from scoring more runs.
Jack Rucker and Kyle Langley each homered and had three hits and two RBI to lead the Yorktown hitters. Mateo Cardinale and John Sharkey doubled in the loss, and Ryan Powers had a hit and two RBI.
James Tallon started on the mound for Yorktown. He pitched five innings with nine strikeouts. Ketz Murray worked the final two frames, with four strikeouts.
Yorktown lost to South Lakes, 6-2, in an early regular-season game. The Patriots finished 2-2 in the postseason. They went 2-1 to finish second in the earlier district tournament.
* Bishop O’Connell High School senior pitcher/first baseman Jack O’Connor was a first-team Division I private-school all-state selection for his performance during the 2022 baseball season. He was the only O’Connell player chosen all-state, as O’Connor helped the team finish the season with a 20-10 record and earn the top seed in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament.
O’Connell was the third seed in the Division I state tournament, losing its o
