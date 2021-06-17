The season has ended for three Arlington baseball teams in the 6D North Region Tournament.
The Liberty District tourney champion Yorktown Patriots (12-4) advanced the farthest in the high-school competition, losing to the visiting Chantilly Chargers, 7-0, in a semifinal game. Yorktown was 1-1 in the region tourney and 3-1 in the playoffs.
“I’m not mad about the season, we had a great year and got another district banner to put up, our second in three seasons,” Yorktown coach John Skaggs said. “Our program is in good shape. I wish we could have gone further in the region, though.”
Yorktown was one-hit and had just three base runners (two walks) against Chantilly. The Chargers had 11 hits, seven of which were infield singles. Ryan Bhowani’s single was Yorktown’s lone hit.
The Patriots were hurt by three errors, a hit batter that drove in a run and two second-inning balks that scored runs for Chantilly. Yorktown starting pitcher James Tallon struck out eight in 31/3 innings and took the loss.
Owen Pierce pitched the one-hitter for Chantilly with 13 strikeouts, including the final four outs for his team.
“We just didn’t hit or get anything going,” Skaggs said.
In the region first round, Yorktown defeated Centreville, 2-1, on a walkoff bloop RBI single by Ryan Powers in the last of the eighth inning. The Patriots had five hits. Trevor McAndrews had one hit and the other RBI, and starting pitcher Nathan Knowles doubled, with Kyle Langley and Thor Koomey having the other hits.
Knowles pitched seven innings with nine strikeouts and one walk, allowing just three hits and one earned run. Tallon got the win in his one inning of hitless relief with a strikeout.
* The Wakefield Warriors (10-3) lost their only region-tournament game to Chantilly, 4-2, after receiving a first-round bye.
Wakefield had five hits, two by Alex Wood and one each by Landon Thomas, Wade Bringham and Keegan Mahoney. Charlie Grove had an RBI.
The Warriors were hurt by four errors, allowing just one earned run. Garrett Dougherty was the starting pitcher for Wakefield and he struck out five.
Making first-team all-National District from Wakefield were Dougherty as a pitcher; Wood, Thomas and Sean Iredell as outfielders; and Jordan Bussie as a catcher. Second team were Grove at shortstop, Mahoney as utility and pitcher Lorenzo Snyder.
Honorable mention Wakefield selections were Bringham, Will Kisor and Michael Duncan.
Wakefield coach Mike Ruck was the co-Coach of the Year.
* The Washington-Liberty Generals (1-13) lost to the Chantilly Chargers, 12-2, in a first-round region-tournament game.
The Generals had just three hits, one an RBI double by Quinn Brennan and another a solo homer by Jake Guffey. Mark Haines singled.
Chantilly scored nine runs in the first inning.
NOTE: Chantilly played the role of Arlington eliminator in the region tournament, defeating the three county teams for its three wins, and by a combined 23-4 score.
