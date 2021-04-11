The unusual 2020-21 spring time pandemic-based and shortened varsity high-school football season ended this weekend for Arlington’s four teams.
The Yorktown Patriots (5-2) were the only winning squad, with the Wakefield Warriors (4-2) and Washington-Liberty Generals (1-4) losing and the Bishop O’Connell Knights (1-2) not playing the Paul VI Catholic Panthers because of a COVID issue.
Wakefield’s loss was by a 28-7 score to the host and top seed Madison Warhawks in a 6D North Region Tournament semifinal game. Wakefield was the No. 4 seed in the four-team competition.
Yorktown won its final five games to finish 5-2, defeating the T.C. Williams Titans, 24-15, April 9 at Annandale High School in a regular-season game that was added to the end of the schedule.
Washington-Liberty also had an extra contest added the morning of April 10. The Generals lost to the host Fairfax Lions, 34-31, in overtime in a seesaw showdown.
O’Connell ended its shortened season with a 1-2 record. The game against Paul VI will not be made up.
Check back later on the Website for more details and a story on each game.
