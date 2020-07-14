Arlington Senior Babe Ruth recently held its opening day of play, weeks after the 2020 start of the baseball league was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.
Teams will play games at Barcroft Park Field No. 6 for the next few weeks, culminating with a championship game Aug. 3.
Teams practiced for two weeks prior to opening day.
“It took some creative thinking and a lot of planning hours,” league president Kevin Jones said about getting play started.
Since Babe Ruth leagues across the country canceled the summer all-stars tournaments on all levels, the Arlington league created a summer program for its recreation league and Senators travel program, so all could play together. Travel coaches delivered the training and will continue to coach teams over the next few weeks.
The league reconfigured divisions and teams, renaming them with historical remembrance – the Jackie Robinson and Roberto Clemente leagues.
Jones tossed the credit to the community of parents who have rallied in support of the safety modifications so the league can hold games.
