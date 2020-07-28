The spring/summer season has been canceled for Northern Virginia Senior Softball because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
League organizers are now hoping some portion of the fall campaign, at least November’s indoor conditioning program, can take place.
“The fall remains to be seen, but it seems in question at this point,” said Dave Scheele, NVSS publicity chairman for the men’s and women’s league. “With our ages, we are hoping for a vaccine very soon.”
Scheele said senior pickup games are being held at Braddock Park in Clifton and batting practice at fields on Hummer Road in Annandale and at Signal Hill in Manassas for those willing to participate.
Scheele said the league continues to provide conditioning programs and good health material for league members by way of Zoom communication.
“Hopefully this all ends soon, but it’s been going on longer than any of us thought,” Scheele said. “It’s frustrating and disappointing for many that we can’t play.”
The 2020 spring/summer season was expected to have 31 teams, with 15 players each. There are typically fewer teams during the fall.
Placement on teams is by skill assessment, not a tryout. Everyone bats and 11 play on defense.
The NVSS league began in 1980.
For more information visit www.nvss.org or call Scheele at (703) 663-7881.
