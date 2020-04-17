Opening day has come and gone without any games for the Northern Virginia Senior Softball League. Going forward, players in the popular league hope some portion of the spring and summer schedule can resume and won’t be totally canceled.
“We are in a wait-and-see situation like everyone else,” said NVSS publicity chairman Dave Scheele. “But we are staying in touch with board meetings on the phone. We won’t make up any games. We’ll pick up the schedule from where it would be on the calendar. We will be ready to play if we get the OK.”
The busy 2020 season was supposed to begin April 7 with more than two dozen 15-player teams and run until the end of July. Games are played Tuesday and Thursday mornings on fields throughout Fairfax County. The season has been put on hold because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Teams play more than three dozen games, and the league has three divisions based on skill level.
“This is a great senior sport, and so many want to play,” Scheele said.
The league also has a fall season in September and October, with play beginning after Labor Day.
Scheele said one of the biggest concerns about the delayed start to the spring campaign is that players need to find ways to remain in shape and keep up with their conditioning exercises. The league annually holds conditioning workouts a few weeks prior to the start of play, but those have been suspended.
“We encourage players to follow our conditioning program on the NVSS Website,” Scheele said. “It’s very important that seniors need to keep in shape and keep moving to keep their muscle tone to prepare for games.”
Scheele said he and others are finding basic ways, like running, and creative methods to keep up their conditioning.
The league, which follows a theme of “fun, fitness and friendships, started in 1980 with two teams, and swelled to as many as 31 at one point.
Scheele said players should regularly check the league’s Website at www.NVSS.org for updates.
The seasons for the Golden Girls Women’s Softball League and Fairfax County Adult Softball also are on hold.
